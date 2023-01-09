All The Things They Said We Couldn’t Have: TC Oakes-Monger’s stories of trans joy and love
“Our community is not a monolith, and I could never speak for us all,” writes TC Oakes-Monger in the author’s note of their new novel.
“The experiences of trans people of colour occur at the interactions of racism and transphobia and result in unique forms of oppression. Classism, ableism and other forms of discrimination impact trans people’s experiences uniquely and with particular violence. There are experiences that trans people share and others that we don’t. Our rich community deserves a book for every story; this is only mine.”
Read on for an extract from All The Things They Said We Couldn’t Have: Stories Of Trans Joy (£12.99, Jessica Kingsley Publishers), out 19 January 2023.
Freddy
February hits and the cold is in my bones. We are going to a poetry night and are meeting for food before. Freddy messages me at work: “What time will you get to mine? Will we have time to cuddle before we go out? I’m tired and sad today.”
The sky is painted like the trans flag, pink, fluffy clouds on a blue backdrop as I trek over to South London. Inside we warm up from the heat of the stove as we cook pasta and meatballs in a big pan. The weight of the day falls off me as we dance; Freddy stands on my feet as I walk him around the kitchen. I watch him carefully as he adds the herbs and spices – paprika, basil, thyme. He throws them in fistfuls, like a potion or a spell. It seems erratic but it smells perfect. He probably doesn’t know it but it was him that taught me about spices and herbs. It was Freddy who taught me to add them confidently, to flavour well.
We keep coming back to each other as we stir the sauce. Backwards hugs and arm squeezes, deep inhales of tomatoey goodness. When we place the pan on the table, my heart has lightened and filled with warmth. The pan has the spaghetti and the meatballs in and Freddy has sprinkled twists of basil on the top. It is colourful and beautiful and I love how it is all in the one pan.
Bellies full, we rush out of the door. We always seem to be running a little late, always too full of the previous activity to let go in time. We make it to a small room upstairs in a gloomy building. We creep in at the back and listen to a night of beautiful words. At the end we are standing and hugging close and a priest wanders over and leans in to us. “God fucking loves you,” she says.
Afterwards we are brimming with a need to write, so we scramble to a coffee shop and order hot chocolate.
It isn’t quite hot enough to burn our mouths even as we gulp it down too fast. We scribble ideas in silence, and just before our pens begin to slow the server tells us they are closing soon. As we turn to leave, Freddy approaches the counter and asks about the pastries going to waste. I swallow the surprise in my mouth as they hand them over for free. We walk out with one each and I brush almond crumbs from my mouth as we walk back to the station, grinning with the delight of a surprise gift. I think it is pure magic, but Freddy just grins, mouth full of croissant, and says, “Shy bairns get nowt.”
Brighton
One weekend in February, we get the train to Brighton and River is wearing a fur coat that he found for £15. It is white and soft and like something from a fashion show and he is delighted with it. I am wearing dungarees and Freddy has a dangling skeleton earring in his right ear. We get a lot of looks; it isn’t a surprise. We dance down the platform, singing and laughing. We share a double bed for the weekend. We buy the biggest jar of jalapeños and bend double with the hilarity of it. We share a bath. Our bodies normally bound and covered but not now. The gentleness of this moment, the vulnerability to see them like this, is the biggest privilege of my life. Freddy does a face mask and we are near crying with laughter when it won’t come off. We cook up a feast and do tarot readings at the table. We watch a movie with popcorn and talk into the night. We triple spoon.
The morning brings coffee and seagulls and walks around junk stores. We do one of those photo booths and capture the bliss of it all in black and white. We lie on the beach and hold hands and let the wind rush around us. We run in the sea and Freddy mistimes a wave jump and gets soaked. We get tattoos, inking the words we know to be true: “Our queer love cannot be taken, our queer joy cannot be taken.”
Images: courtesy of Jessica Kingsley Publishers