Uplifting, comforting, courageous, funny, insightful and wise: we’ve scoured our favourite novels, memoirs, poetry and children’s books to find 50 inspirational quotes that will hit the spot no matter how you’re feeling.

Whether you need picking up after a setback (see inner-self guidance from Untamed writer Glennon Doyle and Elizabeth Gilbert), want to revel in all that’s good about the world or uncover inspiring voices that give you the strength to protest, create or find self-belief, we’ve got gems for you from Toni Morrison, Angie Thomas, Tove Jansson, bell hooks, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Joan Didion to name a few.