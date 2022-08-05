Books

The 50 most inspirational quotes from fiction, poetry and memoirs

Francesca Brown
50 inspiring quotes from books, poetry and more

50 inspiring quotes from books about love, self-belief, protest, creativity and anything else you could think of. 

Uplifting, comforting, courageous, funny, insightful and wise: we’ve scoured our favourite novels, memoirs, poetry and children’s books to find 50 inspirational quotes that will hit the spot no matter how you’re feeling. 

Whether you need picking up after a setback (see inner-self guidance from Untamed writer Glennon Doyle and Elizabeth Gilbert), want to revel in all that’s good about the world or uncover inspiring voices that give you the strength to protest, create or find self-belief, we’ve got gems for you from Toni Morrison, Angie Thomas, Tove Jansson, bell hooks, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Joan Didion to name a few. 

There’s also brilliant poetry from Amanda Gorman and Tracy K. Smith; childhood wisdom via Winnie the Pooh, Charlotte’s Web and Tracy Beaker and wit-filled insights by Jenny Lawson, Elif Batuman, Patricia Lockwood and David Nicholls. Share, save, write them down – these are 50 inspiring quotes for every occasion. 

  • Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

    50 inspirational quotes: Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
    50 inspirational quotes: Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

    “I hope that you won’t be afraid to make the same kind of choice again, if you feel that this is what you need to do to survive. Question yourself, yes, but don’t doubt yourself. There’s a difference.”

  • Wouldn’t Take Nothing For My Journey Now by Maya Angelou

    50 inspirational quotes: Wouldn't Take Nothing For My Journey Now by Maya Angelou
    50 inspirational quotes: Wouldn't Take Nothing For My Journey Now by Maya Angelou

    “The woman who survives intact and happy must be at once tender and tough. She must have convinced herself, that she, her values, and her choices are important. In a time and world where males hold sway and control, the pressure upon women to yield their rights-of-way is tremendous. And it is under those very circumstances that the woman’s toughness must be in evidence.”

  • One Day by David Nicholls

    50 inspirational quotes: One Day by David Nicholls
    50 inspirational quotes: One Day by David Nicholls

    “Live each day as if it’s your last,’ that was the conventional advice, but really, who had the energy for that? What if it rained or you felt a bit glandy? It just wasn’t practical. Better by far to simply try and be good and courageous and bold and to make a difference. Not change the world exactly, but the bit around you. Go out there with your passion and your electric typewriter and work hard at… something. Change lives through art maybe. Cherish your friends, stay true to your principles, live passionately and fully and well. Experience new things. Love and be loved, if you ever get the chance.”

  • Between The World And Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

    50 inspirational quotes: Between The World And Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
    50 inspirational quotes: Between The World And Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

    “You are growing into consciousness, and my wish for you is that you feel no need to constrict yourself to make other people comfortable.”

  • Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things by Jenny Lawson

    50 inspirational quotes: Furiously Happy - A Funny Book About Horrible Things by Jenny Lawson
    50 inspirational quotes: Furiously Happy - A Funny Book About Horrible Things by Jenny Lawson

    “You don’t have to go to some special private school to be an artist. Just look at the intricate beauty of cobwebs. Spiders make them with their butts.”

