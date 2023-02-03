Drawing on male-oriented secret societies in Nigeria and West Africa, Dazzling reflects specific female oppression in those cultures but also has a wider resonance: “I think that the world – and men – have always feared and sought to control women, to strip them of the things they find comforting and natural, to shoehorn them into spaces in which they can be defined and categorised,” says Emelụmadụ. “Magic, folklore – these things cannot be measured, cannot be logicked away. Cannot be controlled. Magic and power are the oppressed’s answer to conformity and control. Magic is wild; you can channel it but not tame it.”

In Weyward, there is a direct line drawn between three generations of women and how the knowledge of their own bodies is eradicated by men. Alongside witchlit, two of the biggest new non-fiction books, This Won’t Hurt: How Medicine Fails Women by Dr Marieke Bigg and Rebel Bodies by Sarah Graham, articulate how Western medicine has been designed by men for men and why and how women need to understand and advocate for their own bodies.

“It felt really important for me to write about the rediscovery of a lost power – whether that’s a literal, supernatural power as in the novel, or simply a belief in your own resilience – for two different reasons,” explains Hart. “Partly, I wanted to draw a link with feminism: a legacy of ideas handed down through generations of women.

“I had a stroke when I was in my mid-20s, which really impacted my self-perception. I developed a distrust of myself – not just of my body, which had failed me once and might do so again, but also my mind. I wasn’t sure if I would ever be strong enough to accept what had happened to me. But over the years I did learn to trust my own body again, and I realised that the future still held so many exciting possibilities. I became hopeful again. So in a sense, I did feel as if I’d rediscovered a sort of power, like the Weyward women do in the novel. Although – and I might be biased here – I think their power is definitely cooler.”