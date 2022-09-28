However, a return to that more complex and lesser-vocalised sexuality is now coming to the fore. While well-written commercial erotic fiction remains buoyant – see the joyful works of Tia Williams, Rosie Danan and Olivia Dade – there’s a new wave of titles exploring power dynamics, passion, gender, sexuality and non-heteronormative desire that owe more to the work of Jeanette Winterson, Sarah Waters, Sally Rooney and Susanna Moore’s recently reissued In The Cut. As the New York Times ruminated in its review of Michelle Hart’s coming-of-age story What We Do In The Dark: “Maybe this is what the new erotic thriller has morphed into in literature – less about the horror of sex and romance and more about the thrill of quiet despair and ruin.”

Francesca Main, publisher of Phoenix Books, suggests that it’s something that’s speaking to us viscerally right now across culture (think Don’t Worry Darling, Insecure or Normal People’s runaway success and Bridgerton upending tightly laced Regency tropes) and it’s permeating this new release of books. “Whether this is driven by similar themes in psychological suspense, box-set TV or simply a desire to explore relationships in a bolder, more honest and unvarnished way, there is a notable trend for literary novelists delving deeper into the dark side of relationships and writing about sex with more intimacy and candour,” she explains.

These books are smart, sophisticated and sexy (often with unnamed narrators – a device that allows them to work as escapist reflections of our own desires) and run a complex gamut of plotlines: some are uplifting celebrations of sexual liberation while others are dark experiences of power dynamics.

These are some of the titles leading the genre.