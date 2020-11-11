A few months ago, when we were in the midst of the pandemic’s first lockdown in the UK, artist Charlie Mackesy managed to capture the mood of the nation with an illustration he created for a special Stylist magazine cover.

At a time when many of us hadn’t held our loved ones in weeks, he drew two women hugging each other. “One day x,” was written underneath, assuring us that one day this will be over and we will embrace each other again.

It was exactly what we needed to see and read at that time. And for the 717,000 people who follow Macksey on Instagram, this ability to perfectly read the room and give hope came as no surprise.