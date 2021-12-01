Welcome to the biggest fiction for 2022. It is a jam-packed year of big-name writers, breakout authors and debuts jostling for your ‘to be read’ lists. Leading the way is Hanya Yanagihara’s highly ambitious and anticipated To Paradise which follows up her iconic A Little Life. There are also new books from much-loved authors, including Candice Carty-Williams with People Person, Monica Ali, Nina Stibbe, Marian Keyes and Lucy Foley. Other books that everyone will be talking about include the entertaining and uplifting Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson, the heartbreaking Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez, the addictive Moonlight And The Pearler’s Daughter by Lizzie Pook and the groundbreaking Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley.