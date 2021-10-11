In this fast-paced world, we’re always looking ahead. What’s my five-year plan? What’s the next step in my career? What am I going to have for dinner? It’s rare that we carve out space to stop and truly reflect on how far we’ve come – but when we do, the results can be revelatory.

This is exactly what Melissa Cummings-Quarry and Natalie A Carter, founders of the much-loved Black Girls’ Book Club, were forced to do when they decided to write the book they wish they’d had as young girls. Growing up, the pair bonded over a shared love of fictional worlds, but it was rare to find a book that truly reflected or represented them.

So, in their early 30s and in the midst of busy lives and successful careers, they decided to pause and look back. What would they have wanted to hear, to know, to see themselves in as young Black girls growing up in the UK? What did they need that they didn’t have? All of their answers to those questions became Grown: The Black Girls’ Guide To Glowing Up, a YA book for anyone who is or has ever been a young woman with a whole load of questions about the future.