The greatest ever Winnie the Pooh quotes for all moments in life
Disney has created a beautiful Winnie-the-Pooh short-animation in watercolour to celebrate the birth of the newly-named royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. With this in mind, we’ve decided to take a look back at the best Winnie-the-Pooh quotes for all moments in life.
Hand-drawn by Disney’s Senior Principal Artist, Kim Raymond, the heart-warming story is a touching gift from Disney to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, depicting the world’s favourite bear delivering a special gift to their new son.
The images see Pooh setting off from One Hundred Acre Wood and strolling down the Long Walk to Windsor Castle. In the final frame, Archie’s recently announced name can be seen on his cot as Pooh sits beside The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Windsor home.
Winnie-the-Pooh is known to be close to the couple’s heart: the Duke of Sussex reportedly bought a rare first edition A.A. Milne book for his nephew Prince Louis’ christening, whilst Meghan once cited a Winnie-the-Pooh book as a favourite on her blog, The Tig, making the Disney creation an especially touching and personal congratulations to the royal pair.
The iconic bear’s visit to Windsor continues his special and enduring relationship with the royal family. In 2016, Pooh met Queen Elizabeth II (‘Winne-the-Pooh Meets the Queen’) as they celebrated their 90th birthdays in the same year.
Of course, Winnie the Pooh has always been a very special (albeit funny old) bear, not least of all because his books are filled with wonderful words of wisdom.
“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think,” Christopher Robin famously told Pooh.
These simple yet powerful words have been lifted from the pages of the classic children’s book and shared thousands of times (our estimated guess) whether it’s a meme on the internet or the front page of a greeting card.
There has never been a children’s book that has provided us with quite as much soulful, inspiring and life-affirming quotes as Winnie the Pooh. Nor has a children’s character touched as many hearts around the world across multiple generations as the bear named Pooh.
He may be softly spoken and a little dopey, but the cuddly figure and his friends Tigger, Piglet, Owl, Rabbit, Kanga, Roo and human pal Christopher Robin are full of humbling advice and profound wisdom.
To coincide with the 90th anniversary of the children’s classic Winnie the Pooh, we take a look at the quotes that are still relevant in our lives today.
Because if there’s one thing the new writer (yet to be announced) will have to achieve, it’s the warmth that AA Milne so carefully crafted in his series.
Quotes for the daily grind
Quote on perspective
“When you wake up in the morning, Pooh,” said Piglet at last, “what’s the first thing you say to yourself?”
“What’s for breakfast?” said Pooh. “What do you say, Piglet?”
“I say, I wonder what’s going to happen exciting today?” said Piglet.
Pooh nodded thoughtfully. “It’s the same thing,” he said.
Quote on slowing down
“Don’t underestimate the value of Doing Nothing, of just going along, listening to all the things you can’t hear, and not bothering.”
Quote on self rewards
“Pooh always liked a little something at eleven o’clock in the morning, and he was very glad to see Rabbit getting out the plates and mugs; and when Rabbit said, ‘Honey or condensed milk with your bread?’ he was so excited that he said, ‘Both,’ and then, so as not to seem greedy, he added, ‘But don’t bother about the bread, please.’”
Quote on missed goals
“Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.”
Quote on comfort zones
“You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.”
Quote on mistakes
“My spelling is Wobbly. It’s good spelling but it Wobbles, and the letters get in the wrong places.”
Quotes for love and friendships
Quote on affection
“Some people care too much. I think it’s called love.”
Quote on loss
“A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside.”
Quote on separation
“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”
Quote on not losing sight of what’s important
Piglet: “How do you spell love?”
Pooh: “You don’t spell it, you feel it.”
Quote on attachment
“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.”
Quote on closeness
“I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams we can be together all the time.”
Quote on selflessness
“Love is taking a few steps backward maybe even more… to give way to the happiness of the person you love.”
Quote on loss
“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
Quotes for mindfulness
Quote on confidence
“The things that make me different are the things that make me.”
Quote on modesty
“It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like ‘What about lunch?’”
Quote on attitude
“Sometimes the smallest things take the most room in your heart.”
Quote on self worth
“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
Quote on staying assertive
“Always watch where you are going. Otherwise, you may step on a piece of the forest that was left out by mistake.”
Quote on patience
“If the person you are talking to does not appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in this ear.”
Quote on judgement
“Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them.”
