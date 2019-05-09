These simple yet powerful words have been lifted from the pages of the classic children’s book and shared thousands of times (our estimated guess) whether it’s a meme on the internet or the front page of a greeting card.

There has never been a children’s book that has provided us with quite as much soulful, inspiring and life-affirming quotes as Winnie the Pooh. Nor has a children’s character touched as many hearts around the world across multiple generations as the bear named Pooh.

He may be softly spoken and a little dopey, but the cuddly figure and his friends Tigger, Piglet, Owl, Rabbit, Kanga, Roo and human pal Christopher Robin are full of humbling advice and profound wisdom.

To coincide with the 90th anniversary of the children’s classic Winnie the Pooh, we take a look at the quotes that are still relevant in our lives today.

Because if there’s one thing the new writer (yet to be announced) will have to achieve, it’s the warmth that AA Milne so carefully crafted in his series.