While 2021 is proving a stellar year for new fiction , memoirs and more, sometimes you just want to dive back into a familiar universe and reread a favourite book from your past. A new survey by The Reading Agency found that more than one in three readers “find happiness in rereading books”, while more than half of respondents explained that they reread at least one book last year (if ever there was a time to lose yourself in a comfy and familiar tale, a pandemic is probably it).

It’s also an age thing – people aged 18 to 24 are most likely to reread a book (crime, sci-fi and memoirs are the leading genres) while most people pick up a book they’ve read before because they give “comfort, relaxation, escapism, (re)discovery and familiarity”.

Inspired by the survey, we asked the Stylist team to reveal the books they love to return to time and time again. Whether it’s seeing something in a story that you didn’t notice before or because you know the path of a narrative (a welcome experience during uncertain times), here is our pick of the classic reads that just keep giving.