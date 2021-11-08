This in-depth guide is written by Matt Gibberd, co-founder of the lifestyle brand and estate agent The Modern House. Known for its portfolio of covetable homes, Gibberd realised that many of the houses that his company features have been designed along similar principles with a focus on space, light, materials, nature and decoration.

By exploring houses and flats he knows (all amply illustrated with gorgeous photography), Gibberd explores how these principles can be applied to any home. Including useful tips on bringing plenty of light in to your home (buy an extra-long curtain pole so you can pull material away from your windows during the day) and bringing nature inside (scaffold planks in front of a window filled with plants act both as a screen and a way to bring greenery into a home). This is a book filled with such insight and detail that you’ll be rearranging and rethinking your space in the most useful of ways.

Shop A Modern Way To Live by Matt Gibberd (Penguin Life) at Bookshop, £25