Top 50 romantic quotes from literature

From classic romance novels like Gone With the Wind, well-known plays such as Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, and modern works like The Notebook, we’ve picked out some of the most famous, beautifully written and romantic quotes from literature.

Whether you’re looking for a love poem as inspiration for a wedding reading, or you’re just a book lover with a preference for whimsy, this list is full of passionate prose.

We’ve broken the list into six sections, with love quotes taken from contemporary literature, historic stories, classic novels, books that have become films, love poetry and plays. Some are romance novels entirely: for others, though, love might just be a small part of their stories. Together we think they make a collection of the best romantic quotes from literature, ever.