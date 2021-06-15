We cannot recommend that you read this memoir enough – short of stopping people in the street and pressing it into their hands, we really urge you just to order it online right now. Right this moment. It’s the story of O’Neill’s childhood growing up in 90s Belfast and it captures everything: from Eurovision to teen drinking to growing up in the eye of The Troubles where violence was bloody and endemic. Giving an overview of the politics of Northern Ireland while interweaving the stories of her own friends and family, this is also a tribute to the women at the heart of it all. Just brilliant.

