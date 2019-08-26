The 10 books people start but rarely finish, for bookworms in need of a challenge

No-one likes to think of themselves as a flaky reader – and yet most bookshelves are home to at least a handful of reads that their owners have never finished.

Either these titles are there for intellectual window-dressing (aka, your untouched uni texts from 10 years prior), or more likely, you’ve waded through 50 pages before throwing in the towel.

There’s a peculiar guilt associated with these unfinished reads. They remain lurking on the shelf like an unwanted guest, picking up dust; a reminder of our weak-willed preference for cheap domestic noir over weighty, improving tomes.

But not all abandoned books are the cumbersome classics we imagine them to be. In fact, a new list of most frequently abandoned books compiled by users of the website Good Reads – the world’s largest online community of readers – reveals a curious mix of heavyweight staples and more mainstream fodder.

The books we struggle to digest may be famously difficult reads; but they also tend to include hugely popular authors and titles, whose hype not everyone is convinced by. And some of the world’s most revered writers count in their mix; showing talent is not always matched by reader enthusiasm.