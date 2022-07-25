Big happiness, quiet happiness, shout-it-from-the-rooftops happiness, reflective happiness, wry happiness… When it comes to being happy in literature, poetry and plays, it’s an emotion that takes many, many forms.

With wise words from breakout names such as Akwaeke Emezi, Ocean Vuong and Imogen Crimp, non-fiction philosophy from Susan Cain and Jon Ronson plus legendary reflections from beloved writers including Malorie Blackman, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Marian Keyes, discover how happiness can be a burn in the carpet or a warm puppy.