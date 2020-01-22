This viral photo of books cut in half has sparked outrage over reading etiquette

Book etiquette is a very subjective and personal thing. It is also very, very divisive. Some people love to dog-ear their favourite pages, while others view this as total sacrilege. Modern readers prefer to save space with an electronic Kindle, as old school literary lovers keep their hands firmly wrapped around paper copies. And scribbling notes in the page margins is a way for many readers to remember poignant passages, whereas the very thought of doing that is a big NO for those who want to keep their copies kept in pristine condition.

But a recent Twitter photo has proved there is one rule of book etiquette that most of us can agree on: do not rip your books in half.