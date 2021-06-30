To celebrate Stylist’s inaugural Literary Festival, Team Stylist threw an intimate closing party with some rather impressive authors at The Hoxton last weekend. Luckily for you, we filmed it.

Not only did we have comedian Isy Suttie in conversation with novelist Chibundu Onuzo discussing how to bring humour to the page, but we also enjoyed poetry from the winner of the #Merky Books New Writers’ Prize Monika Radojevic and the stars of the chart-topping The Receipts podcast discussed their honest, hilarious and audacious new book, Keep The Receipts.

But that’s not all… The one and only Annie Macmanus took to the stage for a talk with Stylist’s editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski about her debut novel, Mother Mother.