To celebrate Stylist’s inaugural Literary Festival, Team Stylist threw an intimate closing party with some rather impressive authors at The Hoxton last weekend. Luckily for you, we filmed it.
Not only did we have comedian Isy Suttie in conversation with novelist Chibundu Onuzo discussing how to bring humour to the page, but we also enjoyed poetry from the winner of the #Merky Books New Writers’ Prize Monika Radojevic and the stars of the chart-topping The Receipts podcast discussed their honest, hilarious and audacious new book, Keep The Receipts.
But that’s not all… The one and only Annie Macmanus took to the stage for a talk with Stylist’s editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski about her debut novel, Mother Mother.
With an impromptu (and breathtaking) song from Chibunu Onuzo, a reading of Monika Radojevic’s prize-winning poem, 23 And Me, and Annie Mac musing on the changes in her life which led to her writing her first book, it was an unforgettable event.
How to watch the Stylist Literary Festival finale event
Watch the event from the comfort of your own sofa online from Wednesday 30 June, 6pm. Access with a Booklover Digital Pass, £20, or purchase a ticket for just £5.
If you’ve purchased either Booklover passes then this session is included, remember you’ll need to be logged in to watch the event.
The Stylist Literary Festival 2021 has welcomed over 40 bestselling authors, debut novelists and much-loved writers for an inside look at some of the most anticipated book releases of the summer. All 20 events are available to watch on demand now until August 31. Don’t miss Lisa Taddeo exploring female desire on the page with Raven Leilani, or Zakiya Delila Harris revealing the art of building suspension alongside Francesca Reece.
