It’s not just something that affects the women, either. When my brother was born, he was slightly darker skinned than my sisters and me. Although everyone was so excited to finally have a boy in our family, there was still something to pick at – his skin tone. The Aunties would make jokes that my mum might have had an affair with the milkman, because my brother looked so different to us.

Continuing the dairy theme, my grandmother even suggested that my mum should make her son drink lots of milk, so his skin would get lighter. (I have to say, this method was tried and tested, and it was a certain failure. Please do not try this at home. Sure, cows are considered sacred in many Indian cultures, but milk isn’t that magical.)

While there is obviously bigger pressure on women than on men to look conventionally attractive, the bias against dark skin gets us all. Yay for equal opportunities, I guess?

This idea that brown people need to be lighter skinned to be considered beautiful and worthy has been the mantra for centuries. From what I understand, the roots of this mindset partly stem from slavery, classism and colonialism.