To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Prize For Fiction, 25 classic novels previously published under male pseudonyms have been re-released under the female authors’ true names.

The Reclaim Her Name library of titles are available to download for free from Baileys as e-books, as a way of honouring and celebrating some of these amazing novels of the past. According to the Prize, this is away of “championing female writers throughout the ages who faced many obstacles, not least sexism and prejudice”.

The books include George Eliot’s Middlemarch, which has been reissued under the author’s real name, Mary Ann Evans, for the first time.