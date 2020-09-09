When I wrote the book I wanted to write about why we create art, why we need to see it and listen to the narratives of others and submerge ourselves in other people’s stories and listen to each other. So, in a sense, I think art will come out of this experience from the last six months – none of us are untouched by it.

Does winning the prize during the pandemic change your relationship with this book?

Usually, when I finish a book, the minute I put the last full stop is when my relationship with it is sort of over and out of the picture. But with this book it has been really different.

Writing it was an exercise in research and imagination, trying to think what it would be like to be at the mercy of an illness that was sweeping across the globe towards you. The Black Death was a terrifying illness: it could kill a person in 24 hours and they had very little defense against it with not much knowledge. It killed a quarter of a million of the population.