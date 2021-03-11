Last year, the prize went to Maggie O’Farrell for her novel Hamnet, which tells the story of William Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son as he searches for someone to look after his sick twin sister, Judith. And in 2019, the prize went to Tayari Jones for Marriage Story, an exploration of a Black couple in modern-day America.

Although the judges have to cut down this longlist to a shortlist of six novels before the prize is awarded, the longlist is still a brilliant opportunity to explore the work of women writers from all over the globe. Keep reading to find out more about the 16 brilliant books that made the list.