Every year, a foolproof cure for literary indecision comes along with the announcement of the Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist. Whether you’ve devoured all your recents reads or have become completely overwhelmed by the bookstack gathering dust on your bedside table, every novel on the list is a certified page-turner that will spark your imagination.

Set up in 1996 to celebrate and promote fiction by women to the widest range of readers possible, the Women’s Prize for Fiction is awarded for the best full-length novel of the year written by a woman and published in the UK between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022. Any woman writing in English – whatever her nationality, country of residence, age or subject matter – is eligible.