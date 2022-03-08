Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022: the longlist has been revealed for this year’s award
Christobel Hastings
This year marks the 27th Women’s Prize for Fiction, and the 2022 longlist has arrived to provide all your spring reading inspiration.
Every year, a foolproof cure for literary indecision comes along with the announcement of the Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist. Whether you’ve devoured all your recents reads or have become completely overwhelmed by the bookstack gathering dust on your bedside table, every novel on the list is a certified page-turner that will spark your imagination.
Set up in 1996 to celebrate and promote fiction by women to the widest range of readers possible, the Women’s Prize for Fiction is awarded for the best full-length novel of the year written by a woman and published in the UK between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022. Any woman writing in English – whatever her nationality, country of residence, age or subject matter – is eligible.
Last year, Susanna Clarke scooped the award for her novel Piranesi, which tells the story of a man who lives in a wonder-filled ‘House’ and is forced to reconsider his lifestyle when he discovers some peculiar messages. In 2020, the prize went to Maggie O’Farrell for her novel Hamnet, which tells the story of William Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son as he searches for someone to look after his sick twin sister, Judith.
Now in its 27th year, the prize is once more shining a spotlight on outstanding, ambitious, original fiction written in English by women from anywhere in the world with its 2022 longlist. Let’s take a look at the 16 books everybody will be talking about this year…
Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist 2022
The Bread The Devil Knead by Lisa Allen-Agostini
Salt Lick by Lulu Allison
Careless by Kirsty Capes
Remote Sympathy by Catherine Chidgey
The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller
Flamingo by Rachel Elliott
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith
Sorrow And Bliss by Meg Mason
The Exhibitionist by Charlotte Mendelson
The Book Of Form And Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
This One Sky Day by Leone Ross
The Island Of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
The Final Revival Of Opal And Nev by Dawnie Walton
Creatures Of Passage by Morowa Yejidé
As ever, the 2022 longlist covers a broad range of themes including belonging and identity, community and connection, the power of nature, the burden of history and intergenerational trauma, protest and personal freedom, female friendship and solidarity, different types of family units, and the shades of darkness and light of the human spirit. The novels also offer globe-spanning locations, including Trinidad, Cyprus, a dystopian England, Cape Cod, Buchenwald and Vietnam.
The judges this year include chair and author Mary Ann Sieghart; bestselling novelist, journalist and podcaster Dorothy Koomson; award-winning author and literary journalist Anita Sethi; journalist, broadcaster and author Pandora Sykes; and award-winning journalist and editor Lorraine Candy.
“Choosing just 16 novels from 175 submissions was a marathon task,” said Sieghart. “After a lively and passionate discussion, my fellow judges were delighted to find that our 16 favourite novels were incredibly diverse, written by women of all ages from all over the world, covering different genres, and from publishers large and small. We are confident that this wonderful, eclectic and inspiring longlist will offer something to entrance every reader, both male and female.”
This year’s longlist includes five debut novelists and five previously shortlisted authors, including Leone Ross (All The Blood Is Red), Catherine Chidgey (In A Fishbone Church), Elif Shafak (The Bastard Of Istanbul and Honor, Rachel Elliott (Whispers Through A Megaphone), and Charlotte Mendelson (Almost English) who was also shortlisted for When We Were Bad.
The judging panel will now narrow the longlist to a shortlist of six novels, which will be announced on 27 April 2022. The 27th winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be announced on 15 June 2022 at an awards ceremony in central London.
Images: Women’s Prize