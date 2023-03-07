Books

The 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist is finally here – and we’ve got all the details

Lauren Geall
2023 Women's Prize for Fiction longlist

Consider your spring reading list sorted.

With so many brilliant books coming out all the time, it can be hard to make your mind up when it comes to picking out a new read. However, if you’re facing that dilemma right now, you’re in luck, because the longlist for the 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction has just been revealed.

The longlist, which has been curated by a panel of judges including Rachel Joyce, Bella Mackie, Irenosen Okojie, Tulip Siddiq and chair of judges Louise Minchin, features both debut and best-selling writers and is full of imaginative storytelling.

Indeed, among the books on the list are a narrative told from the perspective of sea creatures and an immersive read about the complex relationship between two sisters. In short, it’s the perfect answer to any literary indecision you may be facing right now. 

“This year’s longlist is a glorious celebration of the boundless imagination and creative ambition of women writers over the past year,” Minchin said.

“Every one of these 16 books is excellent and original in its own individual way; they all offer fresh perspectives on history and humanity, exploring hard truths with empathy, sensitivity, directness, and sometimes infectious humour. There is something here for all readers!”

Keep reading to check out the 16 books that made the longlist. 

The Women’s Prize for Fiction Longlist 2023

