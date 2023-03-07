With so many brilliant books coming out all the time, it can be hard to make your mind up when it comes to picking out a new read. However, if you’re facing that dilemma right now, you’re in luck, because the longlist for the 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction has just been revealed.

The longlist, which has been curated by a panel of judges including Rachel Joyce, Bella Mackie, Irenosen Okojie, Tulip Siddiq and chair of judges Louise Minchin, features both debut and best-selling writers and is full of imaginative storytelling.

Indeed, among the books on the list are a narrative told from the perspective of sea creatures and an immersive read about the complex relationship between two sisters. In short, it’s the perfect answer to any literary indecision you may be facing right now.