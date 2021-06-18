My dad is dead. He died three years ago. I miss him and I wish he hadn’t died.

But he is also not dead, and the previous three sentences are all lies.

He is dead because he died on 31st January 2014. It’s a recorded fact and you can find it on the internet – he was a poet, not famous, but known to some people, with his name on books you can buy. I have the receipt for his death certificate in a drawer beside my bed.

But he is also not dead because I saw him this morning, waiting at a bus stop, and he gave me a wave.

And so though he is dead and I can’t call him up, sometimes I am walking a long way and it is exactly what I do. His voice is the only right thing for that walk and he knows what I’ve called him for, and he’s expecting me. He’s still on my phone’s list of favourite numbers so I can call him with one click, one press of the thumb, if I want to, but he is dead and nobody answers. But once in a letter addressed from the mountains of somewhere I’d never been, in the blue ink of his heavy pen he wrote: ‘I talk to you, but without a telephone line the words tend to go astray.’ So like when I was a child and didn’t hear from him for months, I don’t believe that because he doesn’t answer it means he isn’t speaking to me.