Yomi Adegoke’s debut novel The List will be the book we’ll all be reading next year
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
We may be less than a month into 2022, but we’re already looking ahead to 2023 with the announcement of this highly anticipated book.
Slay In Your Lane fans: we’ve got some exciting news for you.
Yomi Adegoke, co-author of the self-professed “Black girl bible” has announced that she’ll be publishing her debut novel in 2023 and we couldn’t be more excited.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the author said: “Since I missed the “what’s your biggest flex of 2021?” season, here’s my biggest flex of 2022!
“Sorry to everyone I’ve not responded to re: stuff over the past few weeks, but this is why 🍾🥂 still in shock, but I’m beyond excited to announce that my favourite people in the world @4thestatebooks will be publishing my debut novel in summer 2023 🥺 I can’t wait for you to meet Ola, Michael, their friends, their foes and everyone in-between in THE LIST! 😭❤️ It’s available for pre-order now and the link is in my bio!”
Many took to Adegoke’s comments to share their excitement for the highly anticipated novel.
Glassette founder Laura Jackson said: “THIS IS MAJORRRRRR”, while Slay In Your Lane co-author Elizabeth Uviebinené commented: “AND We can’t freaking wait! 🤸🏾♀️🤸🏾♀️ know I’m so proud of you😭, - this is gonna be [an] iconic countdown to summer 2023 begins.”
According to publisher 4th Estate, The List is “a sensational, page-turning debut novel about secrets, lies and our lives on the internet”.
The novel is based around the character Ola Olajide, a high-profile journalist at Womxxxn magazine, who is getting ready to marry her partner and explores the real-world impact of online life and anonymity.
Kishani Widyaratna, who secured rights to The List in the UK, called the book “wildly entertaining, fiercely clever, sharply satirical and dazzlingly clear-sighted”.
“The List throws our contemporary society and its morally complicated internet culture into stark relief,” says Widyaratna. “Yomi pulls this all off with such exceptional style and flair that it blew all of us at 4th Estate away. This is a sensational debut novel with important things to say, and we couldn’t be prouder to publish it and Yomi Adegoke.”
Adegoke added: “Being able to continue my publishing journey as I move into fiction where it began, with 4th Estate, is truly a dream come true. The industry response to the novel has already knocked me for six and it has been a joy to see such conversation generated around it before release. I’m so excited for readers to meet Ola, Michael, their friends, their foes and everyone in-between in The List!”
I, for one, can’t wait to read it.
Image: Getty