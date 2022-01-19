Slay In Your Lane fans: we’ve got some exciting news for you.

Yomi Adegoke, co-author of the self-professed “Black girl bible” has announced that she’ll be publishing her debut novel in 2023 and we couldn’t be more excited.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the author said: “Since I missed the “what’s your biggest flex of 2021?” season, here’s my biggest flex of 2022!