Enjoy some cheesy goodness this December with these spectacularly indulgent advent calendars.
Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen an explosion in the sheer variety of alternative advent calendars available for us to buy.
Long gone are the days when the only choice we had to make was between white, dark or milk chocolate; these days, we’ve got a whole load of decisions to make when it comes to our countdown method of choice, with calendars filled with beauty products, alcoholic beverages and stationery supplies all on the table.
But there’s one type of calendar which has yet to reach levels of popularity quite like the gin or wine options: the one and only cheese advent calendar. While the logistics of a cheese calendar seem a little hazy to us (do we need to put them in the fridge?), we like the festive touch a bit of cheddar or slice of brie may offer to our December countdown.
Luckily for you, we’ve scoured the internet to find the few precious calendars out there on the market: here’s what we found.
24 Days of Joy Cheese Advent Calendar from The Mousetrap Cheese Shop
What’s included in the 24 Days of Joy Cheese Advent Calendar?
Inside the 24 Days of Joy Cheese Advent Calendar you’ll find a tasty selection of 17 British cheeses (which vary in size from 100g to 220g) as well as three lots of crackers, three jars of chutney and a jar of pickled shallots.
What are the highlights?
The cheeses are vacuum packed so that they’ll last all the way through December, so no refrigeration is necessary until you decide to open the individual packages.
How do I get my hands on the 24 Days of Joy Cheese Advent Calendar?
You can order the calendar straight from The Mousetrap Cheese Shop’s website for £95.
Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar from So Wrong It’s Nom
What’s included in the Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar?
Inside the Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar you get 24 mini cheeses from a selection of eight different cheese varieties, including red leicester and a classic cheddar.
What are the highlights?
We’re not entirely sure what it’ll taste like, but the sound of the Wensleydale cheese and gingerbread option has piqued our interest.
How do I get my hands on the Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar?
This calendar is basically on sale everywhere, but you can currently pick it up for an amazing £7.99 from Lidl’s website.
The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar from The Chuckling Cheese Company
What’s included in the The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar?
The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar boasts 24 mini cheese ‘truckles’ in a mix of eight different flavours, including caramelised red onion and botanist gin and tonic.
What are the highlights?
The calendar features a limited-edition Christmas pudding flavour cheese, and we are very up for trying that.
How do I get my hands on the The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar?
You can order The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar direct from The Chuckling Cheese Company’s website for £39.99.
Images: Getty/Courtesy of brands
Recommended by Lauren Geall
