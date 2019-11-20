When my editor laid out the task of reviewing 2019’s Christmas menus, I decided to take on the challenge. After all, someone had to complete this arduous task, and being the extremely professional journalist that I am, I approached the job of sandwich reviewer with all the investigative vigour it deserved. And let me tell you: it deserved a lot.

Because whether you love ‘em or hate ‘em, we can all agree that the arrival of Christmas sandwiches in the nation’s cafés, supermarkets and eateries is one of the defining moments of the festive season. From pigs in blankets toasted inside a panini to a whole roast dinner nestled inside a roll, the Christmas sandwich is a truly iconic invention.

Now, having eaten my weight in Christmas sandwiches (with a little help from the rest of the Stylist editorial team) and harboured enough deliveries to thoroughly annoy reception, I’ve arrived at my conclusions.