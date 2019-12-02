“I tried London’s best hot chocolates – this is the one you should go and order”

OK, this was the award-winning one that is often hailed as the ultimate hot chocolate in London. But I’ll be the judge of that, thank you very much. The chocolate was simmering in a stove in the corner of the shop, ready to be poured into a takeaway cup and seasoned with a selection of spices and flavours in the surrounding glass jars. I decided to keep mine classic and found the rich taste to be quite similar to Rococo – so I was surprised to learn that this was actually a vegan hot chocolate. It’s made with Valrhona 100% cocoa powder, 70% chocolate and light muscovado sugar.

I really wouldn’t have thought there was no dairy in it. But the knowledge made me hunger for cream even more.

Rating: 7.5/10 (I obviously have no taste if my low opinion is the opposite to everybody else who has praised this one)

The Italian One

Said Dal, Soho, Regular Hot Chocolate & Triple Chocolate Cup, £6.80