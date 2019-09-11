Christmas

The best luxury Christmas crackers to pull in 2019

Megan Murray
Say seasons greetings to our favourite luxury Christmas crackers, from the eye-catching to the gin-filled

We know you won’t want your Christmas to go by without a bang. So, welcome to our guide of truly the most fabulous Christmas crackers on the market, ready to not only make your table look beautiful but entertain your guests, too. 

This year there’s something for everyone. If you pride yourself on creating a stylish place setting, we think you’ll approve of the trend for whimsically illustrated showstoppers. While foodies will rejoice in the mix of tasty treats hiding inside some of these luxury crackers.

Whether it be a singular splurge that you don’t want to share, or a pack of six or more crammed full of keepsakes for all of your friends and family, we’ve rounded up the best and most unusual crackers out there. 

Here you can peruse our edit and choose a luxury Christmas cracker set that suits you. 

  • Liberty London Christmas gin crackers

    How many? Set of six. 

    What do I get? Each of these Liberty London print-covered crackers includes a miniature 50ml bottle of either Old Tom or sloe gin from the Liberty Food Hall, along with a paper hat and a joke. 

    How much? £65

    Buy Liberty London gin crackers here

  • Ridley's Christmas quiz crackers

    How many? Set of six.

    What do I get? Each cracker contains a hat, a motto and six festive quiz questions, decorated with a white ribbon. We also like the jazzy geometric pattern!

    How much? £24.95

    Buy Ridley's quiz crackers here

  • Nancy & Betty Peter Rabbit crackers

    How many? Set of six.

    What do I get? These cute as a button crackers are handmade in England and each one holds a miniature gift, along with a paper crown and a joke.

    How much? £39.95

    Buy Nancy & Betty Christmas crackers here

  • Nancy & Betty pinecone crackers

    How many? Set of six.

    What do I get? Your table will look ever so stylish set with these illustrated crackers, which each hold a miniature prize. The selection includes a nutmeg grater, mini whisk, honey drizzler or wooden die.

    How much? £49.95

    Buy Nancy & Betty crackers here

