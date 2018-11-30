The ultimate guide to all the most fabulous New Year’s Eve parties in London

When Hello Darling opened earlier this year we immediately fell head over heels in love. Founded by two set designers, the multi-faceted venue which comprises of a restaurant, underground bar and house party space, is creative to its core. Think hand-painted seashells adorning the walls and one-off vintage pieces of furniture to cosy up in, all put together with fantastic taste.

You can celebrate two kinds of New Year’s Eve here, one of which is on the ground floor restaurant and includes a five-course supper club and ceremonial ritual, casting off the old year into the flames and joyously welcoming the new decade. It will run from 7.30pm until 2am priced at £65, and there will be views of the fireworks (although its not confirmed whether these are in real life or on a screen).

Above the restaurant, however, you’ll find a pad perfect for a house party, complete with boudoir-style bedrooms, bathroom with a free-standing tub and living room where a giant tiger head protrudes from the wall. Really, it has to be seen to be believed. On the night there’ll be drinks, dancing and cabaret raging on until 2am, priced at £30.