The ultimate guide to all the most fabulous New Year's Eve parties in London
Megan Murray
- Published
Welcome to our guide to the best New Year’s Eve parties in London. It’s going to be a corker.
There’s a lot of pressure on New Year’s Eve isn’t there? Often thought of as the biggest night of the year, when the clock strikes midnight, most of us consider it an essential requirement to be raising a glass somewhere special.
But with literally hundreds of New Year’s Eve parties and events all over London, it could take hours of research to find the most fabulous happenings out there – and we know you’re far too busy for that.
Which is exactly why we’ve consulted our favourite bars and restaurants, searching high and low for New Year’s Eve parties that will take you out of 2018 with a bang, whatever your budget.
From speakeasy-themed nights in secret locations and a Cuban-inspired bonanza to a boat party, floating underneath the dazzling lights of the Mayor’s fireworks (which you can also see from these sky-high New Year’s Eve events) – this is going to be the best NYE on record.
Hello Darling
When Hello Darling opened earlier this year we immediately fell head over heels in love. Founded by two set designers, the multi-faceted venue which comprises of a restaurant, underground bar and house party space, is creative to its core. Think hand-painted seashells adorning the walls and one-off vintage pieces of furniture to cosy up in, all put together with fantastic taste.
You can celebrate two kinds of New Year’s Eve here, one of which is on the ground floor restaurant and includes a five-course supper club and ceremonial ritual, casting off the old year into the flames and joyously welcoming the new decade. It will run from 7.30pm until 2am priced at £65, and there will be views of the fireworks (although its not confirmed whether these are in real life or on a screen).
Above the restaurant, however, you’ll find a pad perfect for a house party, complete with boudoir-style bedrooms, bathroom with a free-standing tub and living room where a giant tiger head protrudes from the wall. Really, it has to be seen to be believed. On the night there’ll be drinks, dancing and cabaret raging on until 2am, priced at £30.