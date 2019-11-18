Even in the smallest, pokiest of flats, Christmas cheer can be brought with a well-dressed Christmas tree. However, the definition of what ‘well-dressed’ looks like is completely up to the individual.

As much as we love traditional red and gold themes with tasteful tinsel, we have to admit we’re also a sucker for the more eccentric Christmas decorations out there.

Glittery brussel sprouts, London-themed snow globes, an octupus in a hat – the weirder and wackier the better, in our eyes.

So, from a mini-green house to a beaded bottle of bubbles, we’ve picked out of favourite, most fabulous and fun Christmas decorations and baubles for 2019. Enjoy!