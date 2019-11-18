Christmas

Want a Christmas tree like no other? Check out our round-up of the best novelty, eccentric, hilarious, glittery, wacky and absolutely wonderful Christmas baubles out there.

Even in the smallest, pokiest of flats, Christmas cheer can be brought with a well-dressed Christmas tree. However, the definition of what ‘well-dressed’ looks like is completely up to the individual.

As much as we love traditional red and gold themes with tasteful tinsel, we have to admit we’re also a sucker for the more eccentric Christmas decorations out there.

Glittery brussel sprouts, London-themed snow globes, an octupus in a hat – the weirder and wackier the better, in our eyes.

So, from a mini-green house to a beaded bottle of bubbles, we’ve picked out of favourite, most fabulous and fun Christmas decorations and baubles for 2019. Enjoy!

  • Bubbles beaded Christmas tree decoration

    The festive period is about three things: fun, food and fine wine – as reflected in this decoration. 

    £7.50, Selfridges

    Buy it here

  • Green house bauble

    This little greenhouse may not be particularly Christmassy, but it is rather cute. 

    £13.95, The Little Boys Room

    Buy it here

  • Octupus Christmas decoration

    Octopuses celebrate Christmas too, you know. 

    £13, Postbox Party

    Buy it here

  • Emma Bridgewater and Liberty London Christmas decoration

    Two of our favourite classic British brands come together in this Christmas decoration. 

    £19.95, Liberty London

    Buy it here

  • Pom pom decoration

    Creative souls will love this mult-coloured, crafty pom pom.

    £8, Anthropologie

    Buy it here

  • Brussel sprout bauble

    Whether you love them or hate them, brussel sprouts are a Christmas staple. 

    £4.95, Liberty London

    Buy it here

  • 'Cat In The Shoe Sleepy Moon' decoration

    This dreamy bauble will look great with a winter whites theme.

    £16, Anthropologie

    Buy it here

  • Big Ben dome Christmas decoration

    There’s something about London that just feels festive, which is why we love this Big Ben globe. 

    £18, Selfridges 

    Buy it here

  • Alarm clock Christmas ornament

    There’s something about this vintage-looking clock that feels very Beauty and the Beast to us.

    £24, Harrods

    Buy it here

  • Cigar box Christmas tree ornament

    We adore the detail that’s gone into making this teeny tiny cigar box.

    £26, Selfridges 

    Buy it here

  • Isala baubles

    These ethical, eco-friendly baubles bounce light off of their hammered edges. 

    from £16.95, Nkuku

    Buy it here

  • Pegasus Christmas decoration

    Forget reindeer, this fantastical beast deserves a spot on your tree.

    £15, Selfridges 

    Buy it here

  • Mouth-blown Liberty glass bauble

    Have you ever been to Liberty at Christmas time? Britain’s most famous department store comes alive, and it’s the perfect time to swipe one of these regal baubles.

    £19.95, Liberty 

    Buy it here

  • Velvet letter decoration

    Red, green and gold don’t have to rein supreme in December. This mint velvet decoration is chic and Christmas-ready.

    £6, Accessorize 

    Buy it here

  • Ice Princess Christmas bauble

    This ice princess looks like she rode straight in from the North Pole. 

    £14.95, Liberty London 

    Buy it here

  • Merry Christmas bauble

    This pretty bauble is pastel heaven.

    £25, Selfridges

    Buy it here

  • Cowboy Christmas bauble

    These boots were made for your Christmas tree. 

    £20, Harrods

    Buy it here

  • Tomato Ketchup bottle Christmas decoration

    A little bit random but a lot of fun, who could resist this adorable ketchup bottle?

    £16, Selfridges 

    Buy it here

