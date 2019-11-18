Christmas tree decorations and baubles 2019: 16 of the best novelty, glittery and themed
- Megan Murray
Want a Christmas tree like no other? Check out our round-up of the best novelty, eccentric, hilarious, glittery, wacky and absolutely wonderful Christmas baubles out there.
Even in the smallest, pokiest of flats, Christmas cheer can be brought with a well-dressed Christmas tree. However, the definition of what ‘well-dressed’ looks like is completely up to the individual.
As much as we love traditional red and gold themes with tasteful tinsel, we have to admit we’re also a sucker for the more eccentric Christmas decorations out there.
Glittery brussel sprouts, London-themed snow globes, an octupus in a hat – the weirder and wackier the better, in our eyes.
So, from a mini-green house to a beaded bottle of bubbles, we’ve picked out of favourite, most fabulous and fun Christmas decorations and baubles for 2019. Enjoy!
Bubbles beaded Christmas tree decoration
The festive period is about three things: fun, food and fine wine – as reflected in this decoration.
£7.50, Selfridges
Green house bauble
This little greenhouse may not be particularly Christmassy, but it is rather cute.
£13.95, The Little Boys Room
Octupus Christmas decoration
Octopuses celebrate Christmas too, you know.
£13, Postbox Party
Emma Bridgewater and Liberty London Christmas decoration
Two of our favourite classic British brands come together in this Christmas decoration.
£19.95, Liberty London
Pom pom decoration
Creative souls will love this mult-coloured, crafty pom pom.
£8, Anthropologie
Brussel sprout bauble
Whether you love them or hate them, brussel sprouts are a Christmas staple.
£4.95, Liberty London
'Cat In The Shoe Sleepy Moon' decoration
This dreamy bauble will look great with a winter whites theme.
£16, Anthropologie
Big Ben dome Christmas decoration
There’s something about London that just feels festive, which is why we love this Big Ben globe.
£18, Selfridges
Alarm clock Christmas ornament
There’s something about this vintage-looking clock that feels very Beauty and the Beast to us.
£24, Harrods
Cigar box Christmas tree ornament
We adore the detail that’s gone into making this teeny tiny cigar box.
£26, Selfridges
Isala baubles
These ethical, eco-friendly baubles bounce light off of their hammered edges.
from £16.95, Nkuku
Pegasus Christmas decoration
Forget reindeer, this fantastical beast deserves a spot on your tree.
£15, Selfridges
Mouth-blown Liberty glass bauble
Have you ever been to Liberty at Christmas time? Britain’s most famous department store comes alive, and it’s the perfect time to swipe one of these regal baubles.
£19.95, Liberty
Velvet letter decoration
Red, green and gold don’t have to rein supreme in December. This mint velvet decoration is chic and Christmas-ready.
£6, Accessorize
Ice Princess Christmas bauble
This ice princess looks like she rode straight in from the North Pole.
£14.95, Liberty London
Merry Christmas bauble
This pretty bauble is pastel heaven.
£25, Selfridges
Cowboy Christmas bauble
These boots were made for your Christmas tree.
£20, Harrods
Tomato Ketchup bottle Christmas decoration
A little bit random but a lot of fun, who could resist this adorable ketchup bottle?
£16, Selfridges
Images: Courtesy of brands