New Year’s Eve in London: 8 fabulous restaurants with a view to celebrate NYE

For those seeking an alternative (and warmer) option, we recommend booking yourself in for a glamorous night at one of London’s fabulous sky-high or riverside restaurants. From the infamous Shard to Skylight’s cosy igloos, there are so many gorgeously glitzy options to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style in London.

Here we’ve picked out some of our favourite restaurants with a view in London for New Year’s Eve, whether that be of the main display or the skies of London and other fireworks around the city, to give you the heads up on where to spend the 31 December.

Happy New Year!