Board games at Christmas: 9 of the best games to play with friends and family this December
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Dust off your competitive instincts this Christmas and gather your friends or family for some old fashioned festive fun in the form of one of these fantastic board games.
Whether you’re a board game expert or a complete beginner, there’s something special about gathering a group of friends or family members together to play a game at Christmas. There will, of course, be the inevitable squabbles and rows (watch out for the bad loser in your friendship group), but at the end of the day, playing board games is a great way to spend time with your loved ones.
And according to new research, playing board games may actually be good for our wellbeing. Besides the fact that playing board games forces us to spend time away from our phones and have actual face-to-face interactions, a new study has found that engaging with these types of games can improve our brain health and cognitive functioning.
If you’re new to board games – or simply want to expand your collection – we’ve put together this list of nine of the best board games to play during the Christmas period. From family classics to the more modern inventions, consider this your guide to the most wholesome of festive entertainment.
Articulate!
This fast-talking description game is perfect for your family member who just can’t stop talking. The aim of the game is simple: describe an object, person or place without actually saying the name of it. Players work in pairs or groups against the clock to work out what their team member is trying to say, with the number of moves they’re allowed to make on the board determined by how many guesses they get correct. One thing’s for sure: you won’t be short of laughs while playing Articulate!
For ages: 12+
Number of players: 4 to 20+
Price: £14.99
5 Second Rule
Just like Articulate!, 5 Second Rule requires players to answer questions under time pressure, guaranteeing some pretty hilarious results. The aim of the game is to think quick and answer fast – pick a card to choose from 576 different subjects, and then name three things related to that subject in under five seconds. You’ll be surprised what kind of ridiculous things come out of your mouth when you’re forced to think fast.
For ages: 10+
Number of players: the game comes with four counters, but you can play with as many people as you’d like by just using the cards.
Price: £9.99 (Black Friday sale)
Monopoly
You didn’t think we’d put together a list of the best board games without throwing this classic into the mix, did you? The iconic real estate game allows users to buy up spaces around the board and charge ‘rent’ from the other players when they land on their property. To win, you just need to be the last player standing – a status achieved by bankrupting everyone else. What’s more festive than that?
If you’re feeling fancy, you can even branch out and get yourself a limited-edition Stranger Things or Friends themed version of the game.
For ages: 8+ (there is also a junior version of the game available for younger children)
Number of players: 2-6
Price: £15
Jenga
There’s something about Jenga which makes it just as much fun no matter how many times you play it. The rules are quite simple: take it in turns to extract blocks from the tower without knocking the whole thing over. Just be warned – Jenga can turn the best of players into the worst of losers.
For ages: 6+
Number of players: 2+
Price: £11.99
Pictionary Air
One for the techies among us, Pictionary Air takes a modern twist on the classic illustration game. Using the new Air Pen (which requires a smart phone and app to work) to draw in the air, players compete to guess what the other person is drawing as the illustration appears on the phone screen. Your work can even be displayed from your smart device to your TV, using Apple TV, Chromecast or any other compatible equivalent.
For ages: 8+
Number of players: 2+
Price: £19.99
Mouse Trap
If you’re looking for a game to keep family members of all ages entertained this Christmas, look no further than Mouse Trap. This classic board game comes with loads of fun moving parts, and promises to keep everyone engaged for hours. The aim of the game is simple: pick up the pieces of cheese scattered around the board while evading capture. Just make sure to watch out for all the contraptions!
For ages: 6+
Number of players: 2+
Price: £15
Relative Insanity
Relative Insanity is kind of like Cards Against Humanity, except a lot more family friendly. Each round, one player picks a ‘set-up’ card, and then everyone else answers with the punch line card they think makes the funniest combo. If you fancy spending your Christmas Eve laughing with friends and family over the most bizarre phrases, this one’s the game for you.
For ages: 14+
Number of players: 4-12
Price: £19.99
Now That’s What I Call Music: The Board Game
If you fancy yourself as bit of a music connoisseur, then Now That’s What I Call Music: The Board Game is the Christmas game for you. With questions on music from across the 80’s, 90’s and 21st century, as well as chances to cover tracks and mime song titles, this one’s sure to get everyone involved.
For ages: 8+
Number of players: 2-6
Price: £18.75
The Crystal Maze Game
Bring Channel 4’s iconic adventure gameshow into your living room with The Crystal Maze game. With four themed time zones, a range mysteries to solve and lots of crystals to win, this one is sure to keep everyone fighting for the victory – if they can solve the mind-bending puzzles, that is. You can even download the game’s app The Crystal Maze: Game Timer to add the music and sound effects from the TV show into your game.
For ages: 10+
Number of players: 2+
Price: £34.99
With contributions by Anna Fox
Images: Getty/Courtesy of brands