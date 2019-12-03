Christmas

Giving Tuesday: the best charity Christmas gifts that give back

This Giving Tuesday, why not buy a Christmas present for a loved one that will not only brighten their day, but help support a life-changing charity at the same time?

Christmas is the season of goodwill, and the perfect time to spread a little cheer to everyone around us.

So while you’re making your shopping lists (and checking them twice), why not add a charity gift or two?

Simply scroll down to shop a selection of wonderful presents that will not only make someone’s day, but also support someone in need.

  • Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity 2020 Diary

    Get organised and support a great cause, with this beautiful 2020 to do list diary. 100% of the profits from each diary sold will go straight to supporting the lifesaving work of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

    Shop diary from Great Ormond Street Hospital, £9.99

  • Centrepoint's 'More Than A Gift'

    Most of us take having a warm bed or a hot dinner for granted, but for hundreds of homeless young people in the UK, these things are sadly a luxury. Help support them by buying ‘more than a gift’ from Centrepoint, the UK’s leading youth homelessness charity, with gift packages ranging from £5 to £1,500. These include a Christmas dinner for £10, a new baby box for £50 and support for renting a room for £144.

    Shop ‘more than a gift’ from Centrepoint, from £5

  • Sourced by Oxfam's Handwoven Pom Pom Seagrass Basket

    Brighten up someone’s day with the gift of a handwoven basket, made in Vietnam using natural seagrass. The baskets are made by Mai Handicrafts, a charity that supports vulnerable families across Vietnam by helping artisans, who are mostly women, sell their handicrafts. Profits from the baskets sold go straight back into the local communities, providing education and training.

    Shop pom pom basket from Sourced by Oxfam, £19.99

  • Ethique Gift Trial Pack for Skin and Hair

    Try a plastic-free lifestyle with this selection of mini products, including a solid shampoo, conditioner, face cleanser and butter block. The gift set is crafted by Ethique, the world’s first zero-waste beauty brand, and 20% of the profits go straight to charity.

    Shop gift pack from Ethique, £11

  • Choose Love Basic Wash Bag

    No one should have to go without toothpaste, soap, shampoo and sanitary products. Buy a washbag from Choose Love’s website or pop up shop and it will be given directly to a refugee who truly needs it.

    Shop wash bag from Choose Love, £10

  • Women for Women sponsorship

    Change the life of a woman survivor of war with a sponsorship gift from charity Women for Women. For just £22 a month, your gift will help teach women skills including how to earn and save money, as well as how to look after their health and wellbeing.

    Shop sponsorship gifts from Women for Women, £22 a month

  • The World-Changer Wall Calendar

    Give a gift that keeps on giving with this world-changer wall calendar. Each month highlights the work of a different (but equally incredible) charity, with a donation to each of the 12 charities included in the price of the calendar.

    Shop calendar from Advent of Change, £19.95

  • Sue Ryder Drinks Trolley

    What better accompaniment to your festive soirees than a drinks trolley? Snap up this retro gold number and 100% of the profits will go towards supporting Sue Ryder’s palliative, neurological and bereavement care.

    Shop drinks trolley from Sue Ryder, £59.99

  • Royal National Lifeboat Institution Puffins Mug

    100% of profits for this adorable puffin mug, designed by Emma Ball and crafted from fine bone china, go straight into the lifesaving work done by the RNLI.

    Shop puffins mug at RNLI, £12.50

  • Avon Speak Out Beauty Gift Set

    This bumper gift pack is full of treats including an aromatherapy calming hand cream and a luxury gold peel-off face mask. Even better, 10% of the proceeds will go straight into supporting Refuge,

    Shop gift set at Avon, £18

