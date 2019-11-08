The best Christmas films to watch now on Netflix, Amazon Prime & NOW TV
- Grace Allen
Our pick of the best Christmas films, from It’s a Wonderful Life and The Muppets Christmas Carol, to new festive films like A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby and The Knight Before Christmas, all available to stream now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV.
The season of good will (and entertainment) is here, and that can only mean one thing (no, not Christmas parties): we’re talking about a chocca-block line-up of cockle-warming Christmas movies to watch on your streaming platform of choice.
From the superbly-saccharine to the cheesy rom-com, darkly comic and the family-friendly festive movie, there’s a Christmas film on this list with your name on it, all available to stream now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV.
Dressing gown on? Mug of cocoa in hand? Logged into Netflix, Amazon Prime or NOW TV? Let’s go.
Best Christmas Films on Netflix UK and US
The Knight Before Christmas
Who is in The Knight Before Christmas?
Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse.
Where and when can I watch The Knight Before Christmas?
Netflix on 21 November.
What is The Knight Before Christmas about?
When a medieval English knight is magically transported to 2019 he has a chance encounter with a high school science teacher and the pair fall in love. Sound familiar? Because if you ask us, it has shades of Outlander – everyone’s favourite time-travelling drama – to it, which can only be a good thing. (The film also appears to be inspired by other classics in the time-travelling romcom genre, like Kate & Leopold and the 1993 Gerard Depardieu comedy Les Visiteurs.) We can’t wait.
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby on Netflix
Who is in A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby?
Rose McIver and Ben Lamb.
Where and when can A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby?
On Netflix, although so far, no date has been released.
What is A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby about?
Typically A Christmas Prince films tend to drop trailers and inside scoops pretty close to the time of release, so we probably won’t know more until November. But, we so know that the happy couple will be expecting their first child and before they do so, they will need to host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) of Penglia to renew a 600-year-old sacred truce. When the treaty goes missing, it will be up to Amber to find it or Christmas and the truce will be ruined.
The Princess Switch on Netflix
Who is in The Princess Switch?
Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar
Where and when can I watch The Princess Switch?
Watch the Princess Switch now, on Netflix
What is The Princess Switch about?
Starring Vanessa Hudgens in a Parent-Trap-meets-Princess-Diaries cheese-fest, The Princess Switch is this year’s A Christmas Prince, which you may remember was the big Christmas Netflix hit last year.
The story follows a down-to-earth baker (Hudgens) who accidentally meets a lookalike princess (also Hudgens) prompting a life-changing 48 hour life-swap. This takes place at Christmastime, obviously. Indulgent festive schmaltz.
The Holiday Calendar on Netflix
Who is in The Holiday Calendar?
Kat Graham, Quincy Brown, Ethan Peck
Where and when can I watch The Holiday Calendar?
Watch The Holiday Calendar Now, on Netflix
What is The Holiday Calendar about?
In another Christmas tale of romance and magic, stuck-in-a-rut photographer Kat Graham (of The Vampire Diaries) inherits an antique calendar that appears to not only predict the future but also steer her towards a love interest.
Look out for the scene in this (Netflix) movie when Graham’s character actually scrolls through her Netflix library. Spooky.
The Christmas Chronicles on Netflix
Who is in The Christmas Chronicles?
Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis
Where and when can I watch The Christmas Chronicles?
Watch The Christmas Chronicles now, on Netflix UK
What is The Christmas Chronicles about?
The Christmas Chronicles is this year’s feel-good, festive family favourite. The new Home Alone, if you like. Starring Kurt Russell as the man in red himself, Netflix’s new Christmas movie gives Santa a contemporary (and some have said, ‘hot’) makeover.
The story follows a brother and sister who, after accidentally crashing St. Nick’s sleigh, pull an all-nighter to save Christmas. Misty-eyed stuff.
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding on Netflix
Who is in A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding?
Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, Alice Krige
Where and when can I watch A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding?
Watch A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding now, on Netflix UK
What is A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding about?
If you liked the first round of The Christmas Prince, chances are you’ll enjoy a second helping. As the title suggests, this corny-but-comforting movie follows journo Amber as she returns to, um, Aldovia, to plan their wedding. Cue an inevitable clash of her down-to-earth tastes with enforced royal protocol. We wonder how Meghan coped…
Why not have a cheesy Christmas movie night fest and watch A Christmas Prince (still available on Netflix) followed by the sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding back to back? We challenge your heart not to be festively warmed.
Arthur Christmas on Netflix
Who is in Arthur Christmas?
James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy
When and where can I watch Arthur Christmas?
Watch Arthur Christmas Now, on Netflix UK
What is Arthur Christmas about?
An oldie (ish) but a goodie, animated adventure, Arthur Christmas follows Arthur as he is entrusted to run his dad’s toy-making facility. His dad is, of course, Father Christmas. Naturally, mishaps a-plenty follow.
Arthur is voiced by James McAvoy, Santa by Jim Broadbent and Grandsanta by Bill Nighy. Hugh Laurie and Ashley Jensen also lend their voices, so it’s a British-led all star cast.
Deck the Halls on Netflix
Who is in Deck The Halls?
Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick, Kristin Davis
When and where can I watch Deck The Halls?
Watch Deck The Halls now, on Netflix UK
What is Deck The Halls about?
It’s Christmastime, and that can only mean a spot of festive neighbourly rivalry between Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito. Newcomer DeVito has wild ambitions for his holiday display - he wants his Christmas lights to be bright enough to be seen from space. SATC’s Kristen Davis also stars in this cosy comedy.
A Christmas Prince on Netflix
Who is in A Christmas Prince?
Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, Alice Krige
When and where can I watch A Christmas Prince?
Watch A Christmas Prince now, on Netflix UK
What is A Christmas Prince about?
Wahey! The one, the only, the original Netflix Christmas film - A Christmas Prince. If you haven’t seen it, watch it. If you have, refresh your memory and watch it again.
The story follows journalist Amber has been instructed to ruthlessly get an insider scoop on the Prince of (again, um) Aldovia, who is poised to be king. No prizes for guessing what happens next in this winsome Christmas romance tale.
Blackadder’s a Christmas Carol on Netflix
Who is in Blackadder’s a Christmas Carol?
Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson, Miranda Richardson
When and where can I watch Blackadder’s a Christmas Carol?
Watch Blackadder’s a Christmas Carol now, on Netflix UK
What is Blackadder’s a Christmas Carol about?
Before he was Johnny English, Rowen Atkinson was Blackadder. The festive episode of this much beloved British comedy was Filmed way back in 1988 and puts a dark, Blackadder-ish spin on the classic Charles Dickens tale A Christmas Carol.
In the Blackadder version, the Spirits of Christmas past, present and future pay a visit to persuade a kindly Victorian shopkeeper to give meanness a try. We miss these guys.
Christmas with the Coopers on Netflix
Who is in Christmas with the Coopers?
John Goodman, Diane Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Alan Arkin and Olivia Wilde
When and where can I watch Christmas with the Coopers?
Watch Christmas with the Coopers now, on Netflix UK.
What is Christmas with the Coopers about?
If you liked family comedy-drama The Family Stone, you’ll probably like this similarly family-oriented Christmas film, which sees Diane Keaton in the mum role (married to John Goodman). The extended Cooper family are determined to get together for the perfect Christmas. But (isn’t it always the way?) a series of unexpected visitors and unlikely events turn the whole darn night upside down.
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past on Netflix
Who is in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past?
Matthew McConaughey, Michael Douglas, Jennifer Garner, Emma Stone
Where and when can I watch Ghosts of Girlfriends Past?
Watch Ghosts of Girlfriends Past now, on Netflix UK
What is Ghosts of Girlfriends Past about?
An underrated but brilliant romantic comedy reworking of A Christmas Carol, with an all star cast. Matthew McConaughey takes the lead as playboy Connor Mead (the Scrooge character), a celebrity photographer leading a hedonistic lifestyle, who has left a trail of broken hearts along the way via his relentless womanising. Enter Michael Douglas’s Jacob Marley equivalent, the ghost of Mead’s equally ruthless womaniser uncle, who returns to deliver a warning about the future if Mead does not mend his ways.
What follows is the visit of, you’ve guessed it, the spirits of his previous girlfriends who have come to give him a piece of their minds, with Emma Stone in an early role as the first ghostly visitor he receives - the ‘Ghost of Girlfriends past’. Queue lots of soul searching from Mead and a predictable, but joyful ending.
Best Christmas Films on Amazon Prime UK
From The Holiday to Elf, you can watch some of the most popular Christmas films from the noughties on Amazon Prime. Here is our guide to the best festive movies available to stream now on Amazon Prime.
The Holiday on Amazon Prime
Who is in The Holiday?
Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black, Eli Wallach
When and where can I watch The Holiday?
Watch The Holiday now, on Amazon Prime Instant Video
What is The Holiday about?
The Holiday, despite being released in 2006, has become a Christmas classic. Anything director Nancy Meyers puts her name to (Father of the Bride, Something’s Gotta Give, It’s Complicated, The Parent Trap) is going to feature downright gorgeous interiors - and The Holiday definitely doesn’t disappoint in that respect, think Kate Winslet’s cottage in Surrey that Cameron Diaz ‘borrows’ for her Christmas holiday.
The plot: Iris (Winslet) escapes heartache by swapping the homes with Amanda (Diaz), who has also just broken up with a useless fella. Both homes are a-m-a-z-i-n-g. Jude Law and Jack Black play the ladies’ new love interests.
Unlikely Angel on Amazon Prime
Who is in Unlikely Angel?
Dolly Parton, Roddy McDowall, Alison Mack
When and where can I watch Unlikely Angel?
Watch Unlikely Angel now, on Amazon Prime Instant Video
What is Unlikely Angel, starring Dolly Parton about?
Yee-haw, it’s Dolly Parton in a rootin’ tootin’ Christmas movie, complete with songs, humour and Christmas spirit. Country singer Ruby (Parton) is killed in a car crash, but when she finds herself at the pearly gates she’s given one last chance to do penance for her sins. Cue her returning to earth as a nanny. Need we say more?
Elf on Amazon Prime
Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel
When and where can I watch Elf?
Watch Elf now, on Amazon Prime Instant Video
What is Elf about?
If you haven’t seen Elf, well, where have you been? Starring Will Ferrell as an elf ousted from the North Pole, who travels to New York to find his real father, this is a firm favourite among Christmas-movie-lovers. Zooey Deschanel also stars, helping Ferrell to raise Christmas spirit levels in NYC.
Four Christmases on Amazon Prime
Who is in Four Christmases?
Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Duvall
When and where can I watch Four Christmases?
Watch Four Christmases now, on Amazon Prime Instant Video
What is Four Christmases about?
Lovable Reese Witherspoon stars alongside Vince Vaughn in this Christmastime family drama. When their plans for an exotic vacation collapse, the (unmarried) couple face themselves squeezing in a quartet of family get-togethers, with each more peculiar and exhausting than the last. Learning more about each other from every encounter, they find the holiday putting a strain on their relationship. Yep, that’s Christmas.
Office Christmas Party on Amazon Prime
Who is in Office Christmas Party?
Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Munn, TJ Miller
When and where can I watch Office Christmas Party?
Watch Office Christmas Party now, on Amazon Prime Instant Video
What is Office Christmas Party about?
When the CEO sister (Aniston) of a firm threatens to shut down his branch, the manager of said branch (Miller) decides to throw a blow out Christmas party with the goal of landing a big cheese client to save the day. It wouldn’t be a party movie without an office party getting out of hand, which this one does, big time.
Best Christmas Films on NOW TV
From It’s a Wonderful Life to White Christmas, NOW TV has snapped up some of the best loved classic Christmas films ever. Here is our guide to the best festive movies available to stream on NOW TV.
White Christmas (Film) on NOW TV
Who is in White Christmas (Film)?
Bing Crosby, Danny Kayne and Rosemary Clooney
When and where can I watch White Christmas?
Watch White Christmas (film) now, on NOW TV
What is White Christmas about?
Now here’s a Christmas movie for you. White Christmas is an absolute festive classic, released in 1954 and starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as a song and dance duo out to save a snowless ski resort.
It’s a foot-tapping, jazz-handing Christmas musical with a soundtrack by Irving Berlin (Cheek to Cheek, There’s No Business Like Show Business), not to mention the immortal Christmas song, White Christmas by Bing Crosby. Good wholesome fun for all the family.
Bad Santa on NOW TV
Who is in Bad Santa?
Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Brett Kelly, Lauren Graham
When and where can I watch Bad Santa?
Watch Bad Santa now, on NOW TV
What is Bad Santa about?
Billy Bob Thornton is in good form in this somewhat darker Yuletide comedy, playing the role of a crook who dresses up as a mall Santa in order to rob outlets on Christmas Eve. A meeting with a young boy unexpectedly brings out Thornton’s kinder side, suggesting that there may hope for him yet. Gilmore Girls’s Lauren Graham co-stars.
It’s a Wonderful life on NOW TV
Who is in It’s a Wonderful life?
James Stewart, Donna Reed, Karolyn Grimes
When and where can I watch It’s a Wonderful life?
Watch It’s a Wonderful life now, on NOW TV
What is It’s a Wonderful life about?
Directed by Frank Capra and starring ultimate 1940’s Hollywood icon James Stewart, the mother of all Christmas films has to be It’s a Wonderful Life.
Plot: after the death of his father, George Bailey (Stewart) is forced to take over the family business, rather than follow his dreams to travel the world. He faces many hardships as head of ‘Bailey Brothers Building and Loan’ and mourns the life he could have had, which leads him to contemplate suicide on Christmas Eve, believing his family would be better off without him.
Enter trainee guardian angel Clarence Odbody, who intervenes to give George a glimpse of what the world would have been like if he had never been born. The affect on his family and the people of Bedford Falls in particular is incredibly profound, helping him to realise what a wonderful life he has actually lived.
Immensely powerful, moving stuff and widely considered to be one of the greatest films ever made.
The Santa Clause on NOW TV
Who is in The Santa Clause?
Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd
Where can I watch The Santa Clause?
Watch The Santa Clause now, on NOW TV.
What is The Santa Clause about?
We’re going back to the good ol’ Nineties, when Christmas films came thick, fast, and as hammy as you get. Divorced dad Scott (Allen) has custody of his son on Christmas Eve. After accidentally killing a man in a Santa suit, the pair are transported to the North Pole, where they are told that regular old Scott has to take Santa’s place before the next Christmas arrives. Later writing off the whole episode as a dream, he starts inadvertently growing a white beard and gaining weight. Coincidence? We think not…
The Muppets Christmas Carol on NOW TV
Who is in The Muppets Christmas Carol?
Michael Caine, Frank Oz, Steve Whitmire, Dave Goelz.
Where can I watch The Muppets Christmas Carol?
Watch The Muppets Christmas Carol now, on NOW TV.
What is The Muppets Christmas Carol about?
Again, it is unlikely you won’t have seen this festive classic before. A muppet-tastic take on A Christmas Carol, with Kermit playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of cranky Scrooge (Michael Caine). Featuring original Christmas songs, it’s a foot-stomper.
This article will be updated, so keep checking this page for new Christmas films released on streaming sites: Netflix, Amazon Prime & NOW TV.
