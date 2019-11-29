If there was ever a time to be charitable, Christmas would be it. You might have noticed come December people in the office start to get a little cheerier, your boss might even let you go home early because of, you know, good will and all that. So, when planning your festive activities this year, make sure one of them contributes to a good cause.

Christmas caroling is a December staple and by attending one of these charity-run events you’ll benefit from a lot more than feeling like you did a good deed. Most of them are held in atmospheric churches (some are conducted purely by candlelight) and have appearances from celebrities such as Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie.

These events are going on all over London, so whatever your postcode there should be one in a manageable distance to you. So what are you waiting for, snap up a ticket and get practicing those high notes!