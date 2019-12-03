With pop-up ski chalets, or ‘hüttes’, in both Manchester’s Spinningfields Square and Liverpool’s Paradise Street, the Bar Hütte pop-up is doing its best to bring après-ski vibes to the north. Each hütte is decked out like an Aspen cabin with plenty of comfy blankets and cushions to relax on while you drink warm eggnog topped with whipped cream or hot gin and gingerbread. The best part? They each have karaoke machines so you can belt out Wham!’s Last Christmas to a select audience.

Price: Each hütte costs from £40 for 1 hour 45 minutes; barhutte.co.uk

Soak up the season

London: Winterland Alpine Club, Fulham; until 29 February.

For a Christmas meet-up with a difference, book a Nordic hot tub for six guests at Fulham’s Winterland, overlooking the Thames (£150 for 45 minutes). Alternatively head to the Moose Bar for cocktails, drink mulled wine round a fire pit, or reserve an igloo, ski bubble or feasting table for supper: choose from a fondue and charcuterie platter, macaroni cheese topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Aspen fries sprinkled with parmesan and truffle oil.

Price: £5 entry; winterlandlondon.com



The goldstar of pop-ups

London: The Berkeley Rooftop Winter Cinema, Knightsbridge; until 5 January 2020.

There are only eight seats at this intimate annual screening of festive favourites on the rooftop of swanky hotel The Berkeley in Knightsbridge. If you can bag a ticket (be warned, they sell out fast), you’ll lounge in cosy wooden booths with sheepskin blankets and a heated canopy, London glistening below. The gold marker? Being served champagne, hot chocolate, gratinated truffle macaroni cheese, confit duck croquettes and a plethora of other treats as you watch either Home Alone or The Holiday. This really is next level Christmas indulgence.

Price: £95; the-berkeley.co.uk