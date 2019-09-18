Christmas Gift Guide: 10 tasty presents for your foodie friend

Christmas is a time for festivity, fun, and fantastically indulgent food. While we might try and balance our brownies and glasses of rosé out with some kale and blueberries during the year, Christmas is a foodie free-for-all.

For most, treating ourselves is one of the best parts of the season, but there are some who take their food-obsession to a whole other level: the foodie. You’ll recognise a foodie friend because they bake copious amounts of (beautifully decorated) gingerbread cookies; prepare Christmas dinner with feverish excitement and scrupulous attention to detail; and they can be really hard to buy for.

It may be hard to find the perfect gift for a foodie who knows way more about food than you do, but don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here is a list of the best out-of-the-box Christmas gift ideas, from pasta-making kits to chocolate recipes and aesthetic kitchen accessories.