Christmas gifts ideas: the most unique presents for the person who has everything
Looking for some last-minute Christmas gift ideas for the person who has everything? We’ve got you covered.
We all have that one person on our Christmas gift list that we dread shopping for.
But if you’re panicking about what to buy for the relative or friend who already has everything, worry not. Below we have handpicked a selection of brilliant buys that will please even the pickiest of person, from a handpainted, monogrammed jumper, to a limited edition piece of art.
Simply scroll down to start shopping.
Anthropologie Michele Teacups
This set of four dainty, delicate teacups is sure to impress anyone.
McQueens Christmas Wreath Making Class
With a focus on sustainability, this wreath-making session from McQueens will tick all the boxes. Join in the fun on a half day or three-hour course, and create something truly special this Christmas.
Dorothy UK Song Map
An ideal gift for the music fan who has everything, this detailed song map of the UK names a whopping 1,400 songs from across the nation.
The Botanist Islay Dry Gin and Herb Planter Gift Pack
What to get for the gin lover in your life? A bottle of The Botanist’s Islay Dry Gin, complete with its very own self-watering herb planter, of course.
John Lewis & Partners Green Marble Cheese Board and Knives
This gorgeous cheese board set is sure to thrill any cheese fan in your life. The three knives have brass-finished stainless steel heads, and the solid handles match the deep green of the marble cheese board itself. Even better, this present is the perfect excuse to invite yourself over to theirs for a cheese and wine night to stave off the January blues.
Genevieve Sweeney Sock Subscription
A sock subscription might not sound like the most exciting present, but these beautifully designed, luxurious socks from British knitwear brand Genevieve Sweeney are sure to please even the pickiest of recipients.
Shop sock subscription from Genevieve Sweeney, from £14 a month
White Moon Vase by Noe Kuremoto
Brighten someone’s home with this unique White Moon vase by London-based Japanese ceramic artist, Noe Kuremoto.
Fraser and Parsley 2020 Weekly To-Do Planner in Pink
Give the gift of organisation with this ballet pink weekly organiser, leatherbound and handmade in England. It can also be monogrammed with your recipient’s initials for that personal touch.
Steven Quinn's Divers print
Set their imagination alight with this starry divers print from Steven Quinn, produced in a limited edition batch of just 30 prints.
Sani Pink Stroke Jumper
Sustainability is the buzzword for Christmas 2019, and this unique hand-painted jumper, made with 100% organic cotton and eco-friendly paint, ticks all the boxes. Each jumper can also be customised with the letter of your choice.
The Bookman Gift Subscription
Give the gift of books this year – with a twist. The Bookman is a personalised gift subscription service that sends a handpicked selection of books to the recipient of choice, after learning about their tastes through an online or face-to-face consultation.
Shop The Bookman gift subscription, from £45 for three months
Rosie Sugden Cashmere Hot Water Bottle
Could there be anything nicer this winter than snuggling up with a cashmere hot water bottle? This cosy product from luxury Scottish cashmere designer Rosie Sugden comes in three colours and is sure to make someone’s day/week/season.
Selfridges Personalised Veuve Clicquot Arrow Tins
Add a little sparkle to their Christmas with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, housed in a personalised arrow tin that can be reused for years to come.
Main image: Unsplash
Other images: courtesy of brands