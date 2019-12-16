Christmas

Christmas gifts ideas: the most unique presents for the person who has everything

Looking for some last-minute Christmas gift ideas for the person who has everything? We’ve got you covered.     

We all have that one person on our Christmas gift list that we dread shopping for.

But if you’re panicking about what to buy for the relative or friend who already has everything, worry not. Below we have handpicked a selection of brilliant buys that will please even the pickiest of person, from a handpainted, monogrammed jumper, to a limited edition piece of art.

Simply scroll down to start shopping. 

  • Dorothy UK Song Map

    song map uk

    An ideal gift for the music fan who has everything, this detailed song map of the UK names a whopping 1,400 songs from across the nation.

    Shop song map from Dorothy, £30

    Buy now

  • The Botanist Islay Dry Gin and Herb Planter Gift Pack

    botanist gin

    What to get for the gin lover in your life? A bottle of The Botanist’s Islay Dry Gin, complete with its very own self-watering herb planter, of course.

    Shop gin and planter gift set from Harvey Nichols, £55

    Buy now

  • John Lewis & Partners Green Marble Cheese Board and Knives

    John Lewis & Partners, Green Marbel Cheese Board & Knives, £50.jpg

    This gorgeous cheese board set is sure to thrill any cheese fan in your life. The three knives have brass-finished stainless steel heads, and the solid handles match the deep green of the marble cheese board itself. Even better, this present is the perfect excuse to invite yourself over to theirs for a cheese and wine night to stave off the January blues.

    Shop cheese board gift set from John Lewis & Partners, £50

    Buy now

  • Genevieve Sweeney Sock Subscription

    sock subscription

    A sock subscription might not sound like the most exciting present, but these beautifully designed, luxurious socks from British knitwear brand Genevieve Sweeney are sure to please even the pickiest of recipients.

    Shop sock subscription from Genevieve Sweeney, from £14 a month

    Buy now

  • White Moon Vase by Noe Kuremoto

    White Moon Vase by Noe Kuremoto

    Brighten someone’s home with this unique White Moon vase by London-based Japanese ceramic artist, Noe Kuremoto.

    Shop vase from Folka, £90

    Buy now

  • Fraser and Parsley 2020 Weekly To-Do Planner in Pink

    Fraser and Parsley 2020 Weekly To-Do Planner in Pink

    Give the gift of organisation with this ballet pink weekly organiser, leatherbound and handmade in England. It can also be monogrammed with your recipient’s initials for that personal touch.

    Shop weekly planner from Fraser and Parsley, £70

    Buy now

  • Steven Quinn's Divers print

    Divers Steven Quinn PhotoByAtomGallery

    Set their imagination alight with this starry divers print from Steven Quinn, produced in a limited edition batch of just 30 prints.

    Shop divers print from Atom Gallery, £150

    Buy now

  • Sani Pink Stroke Jumper

    Sani Pink Stroke Jumper.JPG

    Sustainability is the buzzword for Christmas 2019, and this unique hand-painted jumper, made with 100% organic cotton and eco-friendly paint, ticks all the boxes. Each jumper can also be customised with the letter of your choice.

    Shop jumper from Sani, £65

    Buy now

  • The Bookman Gift Subscription

    the bookman

    Give the gift of books this year – with a twist. The Bookman is a personalised gift subscription service that sends a handpicked selection of books to the recipient of choice, after learning about their tastes through an online or face-to-face consultation.

    Shop The Bookman gift subscription, from £45 for three months

    Buy now

  • Rosie Sugden Cashmere Hot Water Bottle

    cashmere hot water bottle

    Could there be anything nicer this winter than snuggling up with a cashmere hot water bottle? This cosy product from luxury Scottish cashmere designer Rosie Sugden comes in three colours and is sure to make someone’s day/week/season.

    Shop cashmere hot water bottle from Rosie Sugden, £120

    Buy now

  • Selfridges Personalised Veuve Clicquot Arrow Tins

    Selfridges Veuve Clicquot’s arrow tins

    Add a little sparkle to their Christmas with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, housed in a personalised arrow tin that can be reused for years to come.

    Shop Veuve Clicquot at Selfridges, £59

    Buy now

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Main image: Unsplash

Other images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Sarah Biddlecombe

Christmas

The best Secret Santa gift ideas under £15

We’ve got your Secret Santa sorted with this bounty of brilliant present ideas.

Posted by
Sarah Biddlecombe
Published
Christmas

The best charity Christmas gifts that give back

Add a charity gift or two to your shopping list and change someone in need's life this Christmas.

Posted by
Sarah Biddlecombe
Published
Fashion

Christmas gift guide: the ultimate wish-list for every man in your life

Special gift ideas guaranteed to cover even the man who has everything

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published