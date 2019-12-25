Start glazing the ham, crack open the bottle of champagne… It’s Christmas!

People around the world are currently celebrating the holiday season – and that includes your favourite celebrities. A-listers are hosting their own Christmas festivities and sharing a few snaps on social media for all their fans to see.

Some of the celebrations have been star-studded and debaucherous, like Beyoncé’s star-studded karaoke party, while others – like Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s beachside barbecue – looked more lowkey.