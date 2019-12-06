And what about the lyrics? Well, Swift is a master lyricist (in this Swifty’s opinion, anyway), so they do not disappoint.

Here’s a snippet of what it goes like:

“In my heart is a Christmas tree farm, where the people would come, to dance under sparkling lights.

“Bundled up in their mittens and coats, and the cider would flow, and I just wanna be there tonight.

“Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon, mistakes are forgiven, and everything is icy and blue.

“And you would be there too, under the mistletoe, watching the fire glow, and telling me ‘I love you’.

“Just being in your arms, takes me back to that little farm, where every wish comes true.”

And this isn’t the first Christmas song we’ve got excited about this year.