The tale of Zeus, a nine year old pitbull stolen from his home in Montana who travelled more than 3,200 kilometres to get back to his family in time for Christmas, is a story worthy of the most heartwarming Christmas film.

This is how it begins. Back in October, he was stolen from his family – single mum Cassandra Rasmussen and her two daughters – in Montana by a lodger, who disappeared from the house with Zeus, money and other possessions in tow.

For weeks the Rasmussens were distraught, desperate for news about the location of their beloved dog. Finally, when the culprit was apprehended and arrested, with Zeus in her possession, the authorities checked Zeus’ microchip and realised that they had found the missing dog.