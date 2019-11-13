Be mindful of waste when gift wrapping

Gift wrap game reaches a whole new level over the festive season. For example, take a gander on Pinterest and you’ll find all manner of inspiration pictures from mini baubles fixed on top of elegant bows, to hand-painted wrapping paper with matching twine. But as beautiful as all of this is, most of it does unfortunately get peeled off and thrown straight in the bin after being used. So, in a bid to be less wasteful, we’ve got some easy tips to keep in mind when devising your wrapping plan this Christmas.

1. Use old newspapers instead

Ditch actual gift wrap and instead make the most of what you have lying around, like old newspapers! The monochrome prints will look festive when combined with a red bow and it can be recycled afterwards.

2. Save your gift wrap for next year

You might not be able to try this one out right away, but prepare for next year by carefully unwrapping this year’s gifts and saving the paper they come in to use again in the future.

3. Forage for gift-toppers

Save money on trinkets to jazz up the top of your present and go rustic instead. Take a walk and pick up some leaves, small branches, acorns and wintery flowers to finish your gift wrap with.

