If you’re already feeling weary at the idea of elbowing through crowds on Oxford Street, take a swerve on Christmas shopping and head straight to the cinema instead.

Pop-up screenings really are the best way to herald in the festive season, and our fair capital is home to some of the finest events in the genre.

We’re talking cosy makeshift igloos, or fairy-lit pavilions where you can float away the night in a happy cloud of mince pies and boozy hot chocolate.