15 sustainable and stylish gifts for Christmas
- Susan Devaney
If you’ve left your Christmas shopping to the last-minute – fear not as we’ve sourced sustainable and eco-friendly gifts that give back in more ways than one.
Scouring shops and online sites for the perfect gift for a loved one can be hard work – especially if you’ve left it late.
But, fear not, we’ve done all of the research for you and discovered plenty of presents that are both stylish and sustainable – because looking after the planet should be on everyone’s minds in 2018.
Whether you’re after make-up, clothing, accessories or something more useful, we’ve compiled a list of brands that manufacture with sustainability at the forefront of their business models.
And the best part? You can order everything from the comfort of your own home.
Stone Vintage Rose OatShoes
From cork ethically harvested in Portugal to hemp and its low environmental impact, Oat Shoes are not only made from sustainable materials, the brand also lets its consumers know the exact who, what, where and how.
£120, oatshoes.com
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite eReader
It really is the perfect gift for any book lover out there. Not only can you take it anywhere, but (and it pains us to admit this) buying books every month is detrimental to the environment. In short: Kindles are kinder.
£94, johnlewis.com
Indigo Scratch Jug
With socio-environmental and sustainable practices at the heart of their small business, the Decorator’s Notebook aim to create homeware pieces that stand the test of time. The beautifully designed Indigo Scratch Jug is a little treasure.
£19.95, decoratorsnotebook.co.uk
Striped Scarf
For the past 26 years, People Tree has prided itself on pushing the envelope with their sustainable practices. Rest assured, anything you buy from this brand, including this striped scarf, you’ll know that the garment workers involved have been treated fairly.
£35, peopletree.co.uk
Beeswax Sandwich Wrap
Made from organic cotton that has been “treated with natural beeswax”, this sandwich wrap is reusable, washable and very eco-friendly. The ideal gift for that person in your life who never fails to pack a homemade sandwich for work.
£12, shopterrain.com
WakaWaka Power 5
Not only does this Wakawaka power pack charge up your phone on the go, but you can link the solar-port to the brand’s solar panel and let the sun sustainably charge your gadget. Easy.
£44, waka-waka.com
LongPlay Lavender
Available in a variety of shapes, size and colours, Keep Cup products are a great way to gently encourage people to ditch environmentally-damaging paper cups. Not only do they keep your hot drinks warm, but they keep your cold drink cool too!
£22, keepcup.com
Food Canister Set
This food canister set from Klean Kanteen made from stainless steel doesn’t absorb “food flavours or odours”. So long Tupperware!
£29, kleankanteen.com
Suede Journal Black Recycled Paper
Nkuku, who pride themselves in making handmade and fair-trade pieces, have made this journal in Uttar Pradesh in India with recycled cotton paper. Producing the perfect journal for any budding writer out there.
£19.99, the-acey.com
Silver Mini Demi Lune Disc Necklace
Transparent and traceable fashion is at the forefront of Kind Jewellery. This necklace is handmade, and you can easily add a personalised engraving for a loved one.
£80, kindjewellery.com
Path Cardigan
Not only are Kottow’s designs created ethically, but the pieces are super stylish too. This cardigan was made in Italy, using recycled hemp buttons and organic cotton.
£179, kowtowclothing.com
Velvet Body Fluid
By using ingredients only from Mother Nature, this Velvet Body Fluid is ideal for keeping skin smooth and supple this winter.
£21.50, oway.co.uk
Unwind Candle
Aiming to de-stress tired minds, this handcrafted candle made in Sheffield combines lavender and essential oils for a soothing aroma.
Build Your Own Eco-Luxury Pampering Gift Set
Why not build a personalised pampering set for a friend this Christmas? Every product cruelty-free and vegan - and they smell good too.
£29.70, bloomtown.co.uk
Women’s Day Magazine Tote
This everyday tote would complete any ensemble. It’s made from 100% Italian leather, and the brand is so sure of their ethical policies, you can even have a look at the factory before you buy.
£122, everlane.com
Images: Unsplash