15 sustainable and stylish gifts for Christmas

Scouring shops and online sites for the perfect gift for a loved one can be hard work – especially if you’ve left it late.

But, fear not, we’ve done all of the research for you and discovered plenty of presents that are both stylish and sustainable – because looking after the planet should be on everyone’s minds in 2018.

Whether you’re after make-up, clothing, accessories or something more useful, we’ve compiled a list of brands that manufacture with sustainability at the forefront of their business models.

And the best part? You can order everything from the comfort of your own home.