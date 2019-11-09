The 2019 Christmas advert race is well and truly underway, with the likes of Marks & Spencer and Aldi first out of the box with their spectacularly festive offerings. And as we await the arrival of John Lewis’ hotly-anticipated ad, IKEA may have just stolen the scene with their first ever festive ad.

Why? Probably because they’ve landed upon an absolutely cracking tune – an original Grime track by MC D Double E.

The advert opens with a couple and their child at home in the run-up to Christmas, as they wait for guests to come over for dinner. However, their not-so-kind ornaments have a different idea – and that’s where the iconic track comes in.