Christmas 2019: IKEA’s first-ever festive advert has a rather surprising cameo

Lauren Geall
IKEA Christmas Advert 2019

With its first Christmas advert, IKEA has single-handedly raised the stakes when it comes to backing tracks. 

The 2019 Christmas advert race is well and truly underway, with the likes of Marks & Spencer and Aldi first out of the box with their spectacularly festive offerings. And as we await the arrival of John Lewis’ hotly-anticipated ad, IKEA may have just stolen the scene with their first ever festive ad.

Why? Probably because they’ve landed upon an absolutely cracking tune – an original Grime track by MC D Double E.

The advert opens with a couple and their child at home in the run-up to Christmas, as they wait for guests to come over for dinner. However, their not-so-kind ornaments have a different idea – and that’s where the iconic track comes in.

Marks & Spencer’s new Christmas advert is an upbeat ode to the festive jumper

Taunting the couple about the state of their home, the ornaments set off on a harsh running commentary as the couple sit and look around their living space. But instead of letting these rather mean ornaments get them down, the couple head to IKEA to spruce up their space with some affordable but merry products.

You can watch the advert here: 

The advert aims to tackle the phenomenon of “home shame” which becomes particularly prevalent at this time of the year. Indeed, instead of listening to their critical ornaments, the couple and their little girl decide to brush the negative comments aside and use a few bits to spruce up their space before hosting a festive celebration.

The advert ends as one of the ornaments – a toy dinosaur – pokes his head out of the toy chest to take a look at what the couple have done with the place, complimenting the family on their efforts.

Perfectly heartwarming for a Christmas ad, IKEA seem to have smashed it with their first ever advert, with many people sharing their love for the advert online.

Image: IKEA

