John Lewis Christmas advert 2019: get ready for Edgar the excitable dragon to warm your heart
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The 2019 John Lewis Christmas advert has finally arrived, and it’s a heartwarming tale filled with falling snow, a village bakery and one excitable dragon.
The wait is officially over: John Lewis’ 2019 Christmas advert has landed, and it’s everything we could have asked for and more.
We’ve had a great year of adverts so far, with the likes of Marks & Spencer, IKEA and Sainsbury’s all showing off their festive productions. And now, with the appearance of John Lewis’ Christmassy offering, it feels like Christmas is well and truly underway.
While last year the department store decided to feature the story of Elton John in it’s Christmas advert, this year’s star is a little different (and greener). Enter excitable Edgar: the young dragon whose fiery and adorable antics are here to fill us with joy this Christmas.
First of all, it’s important to note that this year’s ad works a little differently, because John Lewis and Waitrose have teamed up to present one bumper advert, compared to the two we’ve seen in the past couple of years. Indeed, last year, Waitrose’s advert made fun of the Elton John story – playing with the public’s obsession with the annual John Lewis advert.
And that obsession has shown no signs of slowing this year. On Tuesday, excitement for this year’s advert started to build when a teaser was posted on Twitter by @ExcitableEdgar. The clip, which lasts just 10 seconds, showed a small hand knocking a doorknob shaped like a dragon head, but it was enough to get people talking. What was the advert going to be about? Who is Edgar? Was it going to make us cry uncontrollably?
But no fear: we didn’t have to wait for long. This year’s advert, based in an old-timey village far, far away, follows the story of a dragon and a little girl called Ava as they prepare for the year’s Christmas celebrations. It’s clear that Edgar loves Christmas: whenever he sees anything vaguely Christmassy, whether that be an ice skating rink, snowman or Christmas tree, he gets rather excited. The only problem? When he gets excited, he breathes fire out of his nose and ears, melting the ice and snow and setting the Christmas decorations on fire. Let’s just say it’s a bit of a dilemma.
With the villagers scared that Edgar will ruin their celebrations and the dragon feeling rather sad that he can’t take part, Ava decides to do something about it by finding him a rather appropriate job. The advert ends with one of the sweetest moments of 2019 so far, as Edgar finally finds a use for his rather unique talent: lighting the all-important Christmas pudding for everyone to enjoy.
Set to a version of REO Speedwagon’s classic track Can’t Fight This Feeling re-recorded by Dan Smith from Bastille, the advert is a beautiful story about acceptance at Christmas time, and is certainly one of the most heartwarming ads we’ve seen so far this year.
“The magic of friendship and making our loved ones feel special are some of the most wonderful things about this time of year,” said Martin George, partner and customer director at Waitrose & Partners.
“The Christmas pudding in the final scene is not just the showpiece of a spectacular feast which brings all the villagers together,” he continued. “It’s a reminder that a thoughtful gesture - whether that’s a delicious meal or a special gift - can mean so much.”
The advert will be shared online by John Lewis and Waitrose partners at 6am on Thursday morning (14 November), and released across the companies’ social media channels later on at 7am.
Images: John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners