But no fear: we didn’t have to wait for long. This year’s advert, based in an old-timey village far, far away, follows the story of a dragon and a little girl called Ava as they prepare for the year’s Christmas celebrations. It’s clear that Edgar loves Christmas: whenever he sees anything vaguely Christmassy, whether that be an ice skating rink, snowman or Christmas tree, he gets rather excited. The only problem? When he gets excited, he breathes fire out of his nose and ears, melting the ice and snow and setting the Christmas decorations on fire. Let’s just say it’s a bit of a dilemma.

With the villagers scared that Edgar will ruin their celebrations and the dragon feeling rather sad that he can’t take part, Ava decides to do something about it by finding him a rather appropriate job. The advert ends with one of the sweetest moments of 2019 so far, as Edgar finally finds a use for his rather unique talent: lighting the all-important Christmas pudding for everyone to enjoy.