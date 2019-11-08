Grabbing the jumper and chucking it on (as you do when an inanimate object starts moving in front of you) the woman heads out into the street in her new Christmassy attire, as the jumper leads her into a dance.

Cut to outside her house, and there’s a whole host of people jumping around in their Christmas jumpers (see what they did there?). From an office to the drivers seat of a car, people everywhere are having a dance in their jumpers, whether they’re waiting for a bus or sitting on the sofa.