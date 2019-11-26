The best Secret Santa gifts under £15
Looking for the perfect Secret Santa gift for Christmas 2019? We’ve got you covered with this bounty of brilliant present ideas.
There’s less than a month to go before Christmas day, and chances are you need to buy a present for at least one Secret Santa before then.
To help take the hassle out of your present shopping, we’ve collated the very best gift ideas for under £15. From socks and soaps to gingerbread and chocolate, and everything in between, these present ideas will please even the pickiest of Secret Santa recipients.
Simply scroll down to start shopping.
Melrose And Morgan Mince Pies
Crisp, buttery pastry and fruity, tangy mincemeat – it’s no wonder these mince pies have won awards. Gift a box of eight and hope the recipient is feeling generous enough to share.
Emma Bridgewater Coffee Mug
Any caffeine addict deserves to get their daily fix in the most stylish way possible. This mug should do the trick.
Anthropologie Botanical Monogram Trinket Dish
Everyone loves a monogrammed present, and this delicate trinket dish is the perfect choice for the colleague who has everything.
Boskke Sky Planter Recycled
This clever little planter not only looks cool, but also self-waters your plant over a two week period. So no excuses for crispy leaves or dry soil…
Dominique Ansel Christmas Morning Cereal
Give the gift of an excellent breakfast with this luxury cereal from cult baker, Dominique Ansel. The indulgent mix contains alrhona Caramelia (caramelised milk chocolate) covered crispy puffed rice, smoked cinnamon Mini Me’s (miniature meringues) and whole candied hazelnuts.
Ada Shoe-Lace Socks
Because what could be better for a Secret Santa gift than a pun-tastic pair of socks?
Hotel Chocolat The Elf’s Christmas Stocking
These velvet-y stockings come stuffed full of 12 individually wrapped Christmas chocolates: white spruces, caramel penguins and milk chocolate reindeer.
The Pop Music Pub Quiz Book
There’s no better feeling than acing a Christmas pub quiz, so arm your Secret Santa with all the facts they’ll need to win.
Monsoon Lena Leopard Eye Mask
Make their bedtime super luxe with this satin, leopard-print eye mask.
Selfridges gingerbread snow globe
We love gingerbread and we love snow globes, so this delightful combination of the two was always going to be a winner for us.
Three Women by Lisa Taddeo
Three Women by Lisa Taddeo is one of the most talked-about books of 2019, and has sold a casual 100,000 copies to date. Give it to your Secret Santa and ask to borrow it when they’re done.
Jenny Aves' British Seaweed Soap
What could be more heavenly than a bar of handmade soap, made with UK seaweed and moisturising shea butter?
White Stuff Charity Bramble Ditsy Floral Eco Coffee Mug
This eco coffee mug not only looks good, but it does good, too, with White Stuff donating 100% of the profits to charity.
Neom Limited Edition Sleepy Vibes
The perfect mini present for the insomniac in your life, this little collection includes Neom’s signature Scent to Sleep Pillow Mist and Nourish Breathe and Sleep Hand Balm.
H&M 2-Pack Hair Clips
Give the gift of a little sparkle with these universally appealing hair clips.
Fortnum & Mason Christmas Blend Coffee
This uniquely spicy and caramelised coffee not only tastes great, but also comes complete with a gorgeous keepsake tin.
Arthouse Unlimited hand cream
This organic hand cream, created by Arthouse Unlimited, gives 100% of sales revenue back into the artists collective, which supports adults with complex epilepsy and learning disabilities. Buy your tube from new online ethical gifting website, Frankly.
KushQueen handmade CBD Bath Bomb
Give the gift of ultimate relaxation with these unique, handmade CBD bath bombs. We recommend the soothing power of the relax bath bomb, but you can also choose from a bath bomb to relieve, sleep or awaken your Secret Santa.
kikki.K’s Leather Cardholder in Vintage Rose
This sleek leather cardholder from kikki.K will please even the pickiest of recipients.
Tree-Nation trees
Give an ethical and sustainable gift of planting a tree this Christmas. Tree-Nation is a global reforestation platform that has planted over 5 million trees worldwide, and each tree comes with its own URL code, so recipients can track the growth and evolution of their tree online throughout its life and find out information about its species, location and CO2 compensation values.
Images: Unsplash, courtesy of brands