The best Secret Santa gifts under £15

Looking for the perfect Secret Santa gift for Christmas 2019? We’ve got you covered with this bounty of brilliant present ideas.

There’s less than a month to go before Christmas day, and chances are you need to buy a present for at least one Secret Santa before then.

To help take the hassle out of your present shopping, we’ve collated the very best gift ideas for under £15. From socks and soaps to gingerbread and chocolate, and everything in between, these present ideas will please even the pickiest of Secret Santa recipients.

  • Neom Limited Edition Sleepy Vibes

    Sleepy Vibes neom gift

    The perfect mini present for the insomniac in your life, this little collection includes Neom’s signature Scent to Sleep Pillow Mist and Nourish Breathe and Sleep Hand Balm.

    Shop the sleepy vibes collection from Neom, £15  

  • H&M 2-Pack Hair Clips

    sparkly hair clips

    Give the gift of a little sparkle with these universally appealing hair clips.

    Shop hair clips from H&M, £9.99

  • Fortnum & Mason Christmas Blend Coffee

    Christmas Blend Coffee

    This uniquely spicy and caramelised coffee not only tastes great, but also comes complete with a gorgeous keepsake tin.

    Shop Christmas coffee from Fortnum & Mason, £12.95

  • Arthouse Unlimited hand cream

    lady muck hand cream

    This organic hand cream, created by Arthouse Unlimited, gives 100% of sales revenue back into the artists collective, which supports adults with complex epilepsy and learning disabilities. Buy your tube from new online ethical gifting website, Frankly.

    Shop hand cream from Frankly, £14

  • KushQueen handmade CBD Bath Bomb

    cbd bath bomb

    Give the gift of ultimate relaxation with these unique, handmade CBD bath bombs. We recommend the soothing power of the relax bath bomb, but you can also choose from a bath bomb to relieve, sleep or awaken your Secret Santa.

    Shop bath bombs from Nabino, £14.90

  • kikki.K’s Leather Cardholder in Vintage Rose

    kikki k leather card holder

    This sleek leather cardholder from kikki.K will please even the pickiest of recipients.

    Shop cardholder from kikki.K, £12

  • Tree-Nation trees

    Tree Nation Platanus Occidenta

    Give an ethical and sustainable gift of planting a tree this Christmas. Tree-Nation is a global reforestation platform that has planted over 5 million trees worldwide, and each tree comes with its own URL code, so recipients can track the growth and evolution of their tree online throughout its life and find out information about its species, location and CO2 compensation values.

    Shop trees from Tree-Nation, from £1

