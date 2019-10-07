Let’s be real, the best thing about Christmas is the food. From a steaming turkey (or nut roast) on Christmas day to the cheese buffet we have no doubt you’ll be picking away at on Boxing Day, there are certain foodie rituals that are part-and-parcel of this time of year.

Which is why we so love the trend for foodie Christmas hampers, they combine all of the best bits in one, festively put together place. Not only are they a lovely addition to your own Christmas day, they make for a perfect gift for hosts, in-laws or when visiting friends or family. And, because there are so many of them on the market you can pick something that appeals to the particular tastes of your special recipient.