How to make your own Christmas wreath at home: top tips from florists
- Megan Murray
If you’re thinking of making your own Christmas wreath at home, follow these florist-approved tips to make it truly magical.
Christmas is here and we couldn’t be feeling more festive. Between the winter terraces and Christmas pop-ups that we’ve spending our evenings visiting, we’re also pretty darn excited about the idea of crafting our own wrapping and decorations, including making a Christmas wreath.
It’s the ultimate mark of festivity. It signals to your neighbours that you’re about as excited as Ms Claus for this time of year and puts a smile on your face every time you arrive home. And it’s also really fun to make.
Grab your bestie and a bottle of red (which can be cooked up into a mulled wine storm) and plan an evening of wreath making to get into the seasonal spirit. Make sure, though, that you heed these top tips from London florist Lavender Green, who we quizzed to find out what simple touches can take your wreath to the next level.
From adding some fragrance to your wreath to incorporating your personality, this expert advice will help you take your wreath to the next level. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if your neighbours ask you to make one for them.
Create texture
No one wants a flat wreath. In fact, we’re very much part of the ‘more is more’ school of thought. Ensure your wreath is full and plumped up by creating texture with a mixture of materials, especially those in different colours and thicknesses. Experts advise gathering a selection of camelia and Christmas pines, with berried ivy and holly for a well-rounded wreath.
Think about your ribbon
What’s in a ribbon, we hear you ask? Well, actually, quite a lot. First of all, you’ll want to identify a hue that works with your wreath. If you’re working with a classically Christmas theme, we suggest opting for a rich, Santa red.
Or you could mimic the hues in the foliage you’ve used, for example we love the idea of a tonal green wreath with a sage green ribbon. Or, perhaps you could use a regal, dark purple ribbon if you’re thinking of featuring darker berries or flowers. You should also think about what’s practical; it’s no good in choosing a beautiful silken ribbon, only for it to be destroyed as soon as it’s exposed to the elements. So, make sure you invest in a good quality, weather resistant one.
Inject some personality
Wow your neighbours and get really creative with your Christmas wreath by trying to incorporate some little momentos that mean something to you in it. You could theme the wreath to your favourite colour, use novelty baubles that represent your likes and taste and weave them into your creation, or pick out a theme like Lavender Green’s gin and tonic wreath.
Make it fragrant
For an extra flourish, include fragrances, foliage and flowers that greet guests with the scent of Christmas. You can create woodland aromas from pine and lichen twigs or a farmhouse kitchen fragrance with cinnamon sticks and orange slices.
Have some fun!
This is, of course, the most important must when it comes to wreath making. Try your hand at cooking up some hot cocktails, blast that Christmas music and make an evening of it.
Images: Unsplash